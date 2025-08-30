Tamzin Outhwaite's midnight blue midi dress is proof that moody blooms deserve a place in your autumn wardrobe

You really can’t go too far wrong with florals. Whether you opt for a ditsy print or jumbo flowers, a petal-powered piece has the magic ability to look fresh and will work for both daytime and evening plans. I promise if you treat yourself to a floral piece now, you’ll look blooming gorgeous in it for seasons to come!

Tamzin Outhwaite’s latest look backs up my flower-themed theory too, as she opted for a gorgeous silky blue number by one of the best British clothing brands for her recent appearance on This Morning. The 54-year-old wowed in the Saoirse Silk Dress by Wyse London, and her colourful dress, complete with delicate scalloped trim, was a winning choice for her time on the iconic sofa.

A classic midi dress is my favourite way to wear florals, and whether you are on the hunt for something new for a late summer wedding or a versatile number to wear for the weekend, recreating her outfit with something similar will make a savvy style choice. The deep navy hue is a winner for right now, but the moodier shade will also look gorgeous in any autumn capsule wardrobe - what's not to love?!

Tamzin’s midnight blue dress has sold out now, sadly, but I have hunted down some similar blue-toned floral buys and rounded up the best of the bunch below. They'll all work really well with your best white trainers while the weather is still warm, then switch to knee boots as soon as autumn really sets in.

Florals make a bit of a statement all on their own, so to keep your piece looking as chic as possible, avoid wearing any other prints in your outfit. Instead, pick out a colour from your petals and opt for accessories in a similar shade, or keep it super simple and complement your design with understated metallics, classic black or autumnal tan finishing touches.