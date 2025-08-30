Tamzin Outhwaite's midnight blue midi dress is proof that moody blooms deserve a place in your autumn wardrobe
The star opted for a navy floral dress for her appearance on This Morning
You really can’t go too far wrong with florals. Whether you opt for a ditsy print or jumbo flowers, a petal-powered piece has the magic ability to look fresh and will work for both daytime and evening plans. I promise if you treat yourself to a floral piece now, you’ll look blooming gorgeous in it for seasons to come!
Tamzin Outhwaite’s latest look backs up my flower-themed theory too, as she opted for a gorgeous silky blue number by one of the best British clothing brands for her recent appearance on This Morning. The 54-year-old wowed in the Saoirse Silk Dress by Wyse London, and her colourful dress, complete with delicate scalloped trim, was a winning choice for her time on the iconic sofa.
A classic midi dress is my favourite way to wear florals, and whether you are on the hunt for something new for a late summer wedding or a versatile number to wear for the weekend, recreating her outfit with something similar will make a savvy style choice. The deep navy hue is a winner for right now, but the moodier shade will also look gorgeous in any autumn capsule wardrobe - what's not to love?!
Tamzin’s midnight blue dress has sold out now, sadly, but I have hunted down some similar blue-toned floral buys and rounded up the best of the bunch below. They'll all work really well with your best white trainers while the weather is still warm, then switch to knee boots as soon as autumn really sets in.
A post shared by This Morning (@thismorning)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
Exact match
The pink version of Tamzin's dress is still in stock, and it's now 30% off in the sale. woman&home's Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr recently tried a Wyse London dress for the first time, and she calls their designs "utterly beautiful, worth every penny."
The floaty sleeves and tiered ruffles give this piece a special feel that will work beautifully as a best wedding guest dress.
Add your best white trainers and a cropped jacket to this bright number and you'll have your new weekend uniform sorted.
Florals make a bit of a statement all on their own, so to keep your piece looking as chic as possible, avoid wearing any other prints in your outfit. Instead, pick out a colour from your petals and opt for accessories in a similar shade, or keep it super simple and complement your design with understated metallics, classic black or autumnal tan finishing touches.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.