Suranne Jones puts trendy 2025 twist on a classic 80s power suit

My wardrobe just wouldn’t be the same without my tailored staples and actor Suranne Jones clearly feels the same as she just walked the red carpet in a stunning women’s trouser suit. She attended the UK screening of her new Netflix show, The Hostage, on 18th August wearing a co-ord that screamed 80s in the best way.

The star of the show surely had to be the blazer, which was The Frankie Shop Jun design and had some seriously sculptural shoulders. If you thought shoulder pads had no place in 2025, think again as Suranne’s blazer had a gorgeous V-shape to it and looked so powerful.

There’s nothing like tailoring to make you feel confident and fashion-forward. The Hostage star gave her 80s-esque jacket an update by choosing a very on-trend colour: chocolate brown.

(Image credit: Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Shop Chocolate Brown Blazers

Mango Straight-Fit Brown Suit Blazer £79.99 at Mango With a straight silhouette, notched lapel-collar and double-breasted design, this chocolate brown blazer is such a fabulous option if you want to put your own spin on Suranne's suit outfit. There are also two pockets on the front and it's lined too. Nobody's Child Double Breasted Blazer £120 at Nobody's Child Timeless and smart, this long-sleeved brown blazer is a little more streamlined than Suranne's 80s-esque jacket and fastens with buttons at the front. If you love a co-ord, then you can pair this with the matching waistcoat and trousers too. H&M Double-Breasted Brown Blazer £37.99 at H&M This double-breasted blazer is an affordable piece that has shoulder pads for extra shaping and is lined inside. The lapels are notched and it also features jetted front pockets with a flap. There are also so many other wearable colours available besides this deep brown hue.

Rich browns and tans have been huge since last year and as we approach autumn 2025 they’re still everywhere. These kinds of tones make a lovely alternative to black if you want a dark neutral colour with more warmth to it - as woman&home's Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor, Caroline Parr, explains.

"A power trouser suit is always a good idea, and I love the oversized fit of the jacket, as well as the rich colour of Suranne's look," she says. "Brown is much softer and contemporary than black or navy, and can easily be styled with leg-lengthening nude heels, plenty of gold jewellery and a deep red lip. It's a very modern twist on classic tailoring and will see you through autumn feeling very chic indeed."

Suranne choice of a brown suit also helped to ensure it didn’t stray into "corporate" territory. She paired it with the matching Frankie Shop Gelso pleated trousers.

(Image credit: Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

To really make the most of the shoulder pads’ shaping, the actor buttoned her jacket up and she kept her ensemble tonal by going for a brown satin shirt underneath. If you’re ever at a loss over what to wear with wide-leg trousers like these, a more fitted shirt or T-shirt is a good option to balance out the looser bottoms.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As chocolate brown is so versatile, Suranne could have worn a white, cream or caramel top instead and it would’ve complemented her co-ord. She did go for lighter brown shoes, with angular pointed toes that tied in with her power suit.

It’s amazing how much of an impact an outfit can make if you just stick to one main colour. This styling approach works especially well with suits to give a fashion-forward edge and allows the tailoring to do all the talking.

(Image credit: Photo by Shane Anthony Sinclair/Getty Images)

Suranne Jones even went for a 90s brown lipstick look alongside her 80s suit and 2025 colour palette. This blend of different decades was very successful and she accessorised simply with bold gold hoop earrings.

To make an outfit like hers more casual, I’d pair the jewellery back and swap heels for my best white trainers or wear a blazer without the trousers, or vice versa.