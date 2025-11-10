Kate Middleton and I have carried Strathberry for years - its 20% off flash sale is too good to miss
With a legion of royal and celebrity fans, Strathberry's flash sale is not to be missed
Founded in 2013, Strathberry is a luxury goods brand, based in Edinburgh but with global appeal. Its impressive client list checks off Royalty, celebrities and fashionistas in the know, that this elegant, well-crafted but relatively discreet handbag label is all about quiet luxury.
Spotted on the arms of everyone from Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex, to Anne Hathaway, JLo, Katie Holmes, and many more besides, just a quick scroll through the site will tell you why stylish women everywhere are buying into this chic fashion label. The brand's signature style is a pared-back gold music bar front, which was inspired by a vintage leather music folio, discovered by one of the founders.
The gold bar is elegant and understated, and the vintage roots are echoed in the majority of the brand's quiet bag designs. The music bar often works as part of the bag's closure mechanism, giving it both branding and functional significance. A label we have loved for many years, Strathberry are rarely on offer, but there is currently 20% off across the site (excluding new drops), and there are plenty of classic designs that are exact matches to celebrity bags.
20% off sitewide
If you're looking for a timeless bag design, you can't really go wrong with Strathberry. While it has pops of colour, it's the label's neutral selection of structured shapes that really make the Scottish brand instantly recognisable.
And although the latest slouchier styles are on my ones to watch list, when it comes to celebrity and royal fans, it is the smaller, everyday essential silhouettes that are often the most popular.
With the bags falling into the 'affordable designer bag' category, expect to pay under £500 for these beauties, making them a great way of adding a little luxury to your wardrobe, and with 20% off, many are closer to the £350, but this is a timed offer, it won't be around for long.
Get the look
Seen on Kate Middleton
If you recognise this bag, it's likely because it has been spotted being carried by Kate Middleton, meaning you'll be in good company with this nano design. The small but perfectly formed design comes with both a top handle and a crossbody strap for multiple ways to wear. With the brand's iconic gold bar frontage, it's a beautiful and elegant piece from AM to PM.
Katie Holmes has this bag
Seen slung over the shoulder of Katie Holmes, this crossbody design is perfect for everyday wear. Ideal for carrying the essentials, the neat shape and gold chain add a classic elegance to the piece. The elongated gold music bar at the front is instantly recognisable as the British brand, but still understated too.
Trending style
One of the biggest handbag trends of 2025, suede bags are really having a moment right now, and this hobo silhouette feels like quite a departure for the brand, as Strathberry is known best for its structured designs. The slouchy silhouette treads the perfect line between smart and casual and offers lots of room for essentials.
Under £300
If I were to tell you to buy a drawstring bag, you might immediately think of PE kit carrying styles. But no, the drawstring designer bag is still having a major moment, and this neutral-coloured, luxe leather iteration is the perfect partner from AM to PM.
With a hobo silhouette and a flap over front, that tucks neatly into the music bar signature hardware, this tan iteration is an absolute steal at just £364. A classic, ladylike design that will sit comfortable on the shoulder, this bag is perfect for everyday wear and the neutral hue will ensure it goes with everything.
Suede is one of the biggest fabrics when it comes to the handbag trends for 2025, and I love the way this bag has incorporated suede into the bag as a feature panel, but still kept the overall leather look. The top-handle offers a ladylike finish, but there is a crossbody strap for hands-free wear too.
If you've been looking for the best affordable, quiet luxury handbags, you've come to the right place. When it comes to understated elegance, Strathberry is hard to beat, especially for the price point, which is even better thanks to the short-term offer of 20% off.
Spotted on the arms of some of the world's most stylish women, you'll be in good company, and thanks to the overwhelmingly classic and neutral styles, these are truly investment designs that you can buy now and wear for years to come.
To get the most from your purchase, think about what colourways will work best in your wardrobe and offer the most longevity in terms of styling. Neutral colourways of brown, black, tan and oxblood are often seen as wearable with anything, all year, although white bags are also timeless, but perhaps slightly harder to keep in immaculate condition. Most importantly, choose a style and silhouette that will fit your essentials and match your lifestyle. Love hands-free? Make sure your bag has a crossbody strap. Prefer something a little ladly-like and vintage-feeling, then a top-handle design is your best bet.
