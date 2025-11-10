Kate Middleton and I have carried Strathberry for years - its 20% off flash sale is too good to miss

Founded in 2013, Strathberry is a luxury goods brand, based in Edinburgh but with global appeal. Its impressive client list checks off Royalty, celebrities and fashionistas in the know, that this elegant, well-crafted but relatively discreet handbag label is all about quiet luxury.

Spotted on the arms of everyone from Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex, to Anne Hathaway, JLo, Katie Holmes, and many more besides, just a quick scroll through the site will tell you why stylish women everywhere are buying into this chic fashion label. The brand's signature style is a pared-back gold music bar front, which was inspired by a vintage leather music folio, discovered by one of the founders.

The gold bar is elegant and understated, and the vintage roots are echoed in the majority of the brand's quiet bag designs. The music bar often works as part of the bag's closure mechanism, giving it both branding and functional significance. A label we have loved for many years, Strathberry are rarely on offer, but there is currently 20% off across the site (excluding new drops), and there are plenty of classic designs that are exact matches to celebrity bags.

20% off sitewide

If you're looking for a timeless bag design, you can't really go wrong with Strathberry. While it has pops of colour, it's the label's neutral selection of structured shapes that really make the Scottish brand instantly recognisable.

And although the latest slouchier styles are on my ones to watch list, when it comes to celebrity and royal fans, it is the smaller, everyday essential silhouettes that are often the most popular.

With the bags falling into the 'affordable designer bag' category, expect to pay under £500 for these beauties, making them a great way of adding a little luxury to your wardrobe, and with 20% off, many are closer to the £350, but this is a timed offer, it won't be around for long.

Get the look

If you've been looking for the best affordable, quiet luxury handbags, you've come to the right place. When it comes to understated elegance, Strathberry is hard to beat, especially for the price point, which is even better thanks to the short-term offer of 20% off.

Spotted on the arms of some of the world's most stylish women, you'll be in good company, and thanks to the overwhelmingly classic and neutral styles, these are truly investment designs that you can buy now and wear for years to come.

To get the most from your purchase, think about what colourways will work best in your wardrobe and offer the most longevity in terms of styling. Neutral colourways of brown, black, tan and oxblood are often seen as wearable with anything, all year, although white bags are also timeless, but perhaps slightly harder to keep in immaculate condition. Most importantly, choose a style and silhouette that will fit your essentials and match your lifestyle. Love hands-free? Make sure your bag has a crossbody strap. Prefer something a little ladly-like and vintage-feeling, then a top-handle design is your best bet.