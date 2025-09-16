Sofia Coppola gives a lesson in monochrome dressing, and it's perfect for next season

Sofia Coppola reminds us once again why she has long been regarded as the queen of 90s minimalism, as she stepped out at the Venice Film Festival in an effortlessly elegant monochrome look. Known for her understated yet unmistakably chic aesthetic, Coppola stayed true to form in a Marc Jacobs Spring/Summer '26 ensemble - a fitting choice as she premieres her documentary on the designer at the festival for the first time.

Her sleeveless ivory blouse, finished with black piping and delicate bow detail at the neckline, is perfectly balanced by the addition of a pair of black high-waisted wide-leg pants. The contrast of soft, fluid satin with the structure of tailored boucle creates depth, while the pared-back palette ensures the overall look remains timeless. Adding only a slim watch and black sunglasses, Coppola proves that in fashion, the 'less is more' rule remains the ultimate guide to how to dress simply but stylishly.

Monochrome has long been a timeless color combination, and a go-to for those seeking polish without effort, and this look is a great example of why. Sticking to a simple color palette of black and white creates instant sophistication, while allowing texture and silhouette to do the talking. It's a formula that feels modern season after season, working for everything from formal attire to smart casual outfit ideas.

How to wear monochrome for Fall/Winter

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A monochrome look can create a big impact with the least effort, but there are still some styling rules to bear in mind if you want to create that effortless, minimal look.

Details are key when working with such a tight colour palette. Sophia's blouse with the piping and bow detail is a great example. Look for blouses with interesting buttons, contrast stitching or piping, collar details and bows, but keep the bows on the subtle side.

Texture is also important. Sofia's textural combination of silk and boucle is a classic one and will always deliver. For a more fall-focused texture profile, consider suede and cashmere or leather and wool when creating your monochrome outfits.

Get the look

So as we enter the new season, remember that neutrals needn't look drab. By cleverly using texture, details, and silhouette you can create an outfit that will turn heads whilst remaining timeless.

Use accessories to nod to trends, but keep to a maximum of two and let this powerful color combination do the talking. And remember, less is more.