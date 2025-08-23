It's denim dress season again – and Sheridan Smith proved that styling one is as simple as adding some statement heels

The beauty of denim is that, while certain denim trends for 2025 are a seasonal style, the denim dress is timeless. The sort of piece that you can pretty much wear all year, it makes for the perfect transitional piece, providing a slightly warmer finish and it's as easy to style as its jeans counterparts.

When it comes to autumn outfits, forget layering up with tones of knitwear and opt for denim staples to start transitioning your look for cooler weather. Appearing on This Morning to talk about her new ITV show, I Fought The Law, the actress wore a chic smart casual outfit idea, styling the Kimber Mini Denim Dress from Aligne with two simple accessories: a pair of sparkling hoop earrings and Dune London’s black and white striped Bellisimo High Heels, which are currently sold out.

Shop Denim Mini Dresses

EXACT MATCH Aligne Kimber Mini Denim Dress £94.99 (was £110) at Aligne With bags of retro charm, Sheridan Smith's denim mini dress features a figure-flattering drop waist and flared tiered hemline. The patch pockets are ideally suited to those looking to add curve to their bust area, while the short sleeve adds breezy coverage. Nobody's Child Dark Blue Denim Carlee Tie Waist Mini Dress £89 at Nobody's Child Long puff sleeves, a waist-tie belt and charming pockets make this denim mini dress an autumn staple. The deep indigo denim shade keeps this denim piece on the right side of elegant, and if you're nervous about the shorter hemline, pair it with opaque tights and knee high boots H&M Flared-skirt Denim Dress £24.99 at H&M As with the silhouette of Sheridan's denim dress, this mini is all about clean lines and zero fuss, making it an excellent layering piece. With minimal detailing, it's the sleek fit and flare fit that stands out, with the high, rounded neckline and pleated skirt creating a versatile style. Nobody's Child Light Blue Denim Ned Pinafore Mini Dress £69 at Nobody's Child The buttons running up the front of this mini dress add so much charm, with the metal contrasting beautifully against the denim fabric. Let the simple shape and round neck shine on their own, or layer on a roll neck for extra warmth. H&M Embellished Denim Dress £39.99 at H&M The dark blue denim really makes the white embroidered details on this mini dress stand out, even though they are just on the pockets and collar. Again, the focus here is the fit and flare shape, which is so flattering and easy to dress up or down. Nobody's Child Blue Denim Delta Mini Dress £75 at Nobody's Child A squared-off neckline and flared skirt bring a vintage aesthetic to this dark wash mini dress. Perfect on its own with knee-highs for a sultry style while also working as a layering piece in the daytime.

With a more vintage aesthetic, this mini dress with its tiered A-line feels far more contemporary than many of its counterparts. With a boxy shape, relaxed short but wide fitting sleeves, a collarless design and two front pockets, the darker wash adds to it autumnal feel.

As Sheridan proves, it’s easy to dress up with a pair of statement heels and some simple jewellery, but we can just as easily see this dress being styled with some knee high boots and a trench coat for a more smart casual outfit in cooler weather, or with a pair of the best white trainers and a bright, knitted cardigan for a much more laid-back feel.