Sharon Stone's cropped trench delivers a refreshing update to a timeless staple

Sharon Stone recently made an appearance on the talk show Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss her role in the new movie Nobody 2, in which she plays the main villain. Dressed in an effortlessly stylish manner, Sharon's smart casual outfit really caught our attention.

The wide-leg 70's style jeans paired with the cream rollneck and cropped trench coat created an elevated casual ensemble that had us daydreaming about outfits for the fall. Sharon completed her look with a pair of flesh-toned mesh pointed heels and a collection of chunky necklaces.

The focal point of the outfit in question has to be the cropped trench by Swiss fashion house Akris. The asymmetrical leather trench jacket is from the brand's SS25 collection and is just divine. As we head towards wetter weather, you're no doubt thinking about the best trench coats, but this chic crop update, in buttery soft leather, gives this timeless staple a refreshing twist.

Sharon Stone demonstrates why a cropped trench will rule your fall closet

Sharon Stone wearing cropped trench coat

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The classic longline trench coat has been around for the past century, initially curated by Charles Macintosh (in 1820) but later credited to British clothing brands such as Aquascutum and Burberry, which crafted the timeless trench coat silhouette that we know today. Seeing the staple jacket reimagined into the cropped shape offers a fresh take and is ideal for early fall weather.

You can't go wrong by adding a trench to your rotation of outerwear, and the great thing about the cropped style is that it will work on everyone. If the longer line styles feel like they swamp you or appear to be too long for more petite frames, then the cropped option is the way forward. It will sit in a more flattering position, gently highlighting your waist and, as demonstrated by Sharon Stone, looks extremely chic.

Get the look

The cropped trench will be one of the most versatile jackets you own and you'll reach for it time and time again. Whether you opt for a classic look or something a bit funky, like a leather or suede iteration for an added dose of trend-worthiness, it will be easy to mix and match within your wardrobe.

Think like Sharon Stone and pair it with your favorite denim or style it up with an elegant skirt or dress. You get extra fashion points if you team the outfit with some stylish winter boots and a flash pair of sunnies. Fall fashion, we're ready for you.

