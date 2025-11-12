Ruth Langsford's chunky knee high boots are perfect for wearing on ‘crisp, sunny walks’ this season
Ruth knows that nothing says autumn quite like boots, jeans and a jumper
Like so many of us, Ruth Langsford loves the autumn season, mainly because autumn fashion is just so chic. “Autumn and autumn fashion is a bit of me,” she said in a recent Instagram video. “I love this time of year. Sweater weather, as we say. I love all the colours.”
But as well as the “gorgeous rust tones...bronzes...burgundy and aubergines” that are everywhere this season, it’s also autumnal footwear that has Ruth feels particularly passionate about.
Showing off her QVC X Ruth Langsford leather knee-high boots, the tan leather design boasts a walkable block heel and darker polished toe. Ruth styled them with a pair of dark blue skinny jeans and the QVC X Ruth Langsford cable funnel neck jumper.
A chunky cable knit and funnel neck give this jumper such a cosy look and feel, with the warm chestnut tone being a major autumn/winter fashion colour trend for 2025. Ruth styles hers with jeans and knee-high boots for a great everyday look.
Ruth’s boots slot effortlessly into any autumn capsule wardrobe, with their neutral tan leather making them really versatile. Whether you’re looking for “cosy layers for crisp, sunny walks” like Ruth, with her cable knit sweater and jeans being ideal inspiration for casual autumn outfit ideas, or you’re after some new footwear that can transition effortlessly from the office to date night outfit ideas, these boots are a great find.
With a chic block heel and zip fastening, you get an effortless style for the cooler months. And while we love the versatile tan shade, Ruth’s boots also come in black for a slightly more polished feel.
It’s not just Ruth who is loving the leather knee-highs this season. “Bought these boots in the tan and absolutely love them,” one shopper wrote on the QVC website. “The quality oozes from them. Fab.U.Lous! Comfy, stylish, I’ll be keeping these … and I don’t even need more boots.” While another wrote, “These are amazing and with the incorporated stretch fit beautifully. Thank you Ruth love love love these.”
