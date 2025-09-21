River Island’s wedged UGG boot alternative is ideal for rainy autumn weather

Whether you’re a fan of the classic UGG boot or have invested in a pair of the best UGG boot alternatives, this cosy style of footwear is hard to beat at this time of year. But while we love UGGs and will never ditch them, even for the chicest autumn/winter shoe trends of 2025, it’s undeniable that their foam soles make wearing them feel risky in the wet weather.

Enter these UGG-inspired Side Zip Faux Fur Lined Wedge Boots by River Island, an autumn weather-ready style that will hopefully help to banish those soggy UGG boot feet, every time it rains.

In a directional bitter chocolate or timeless black, these boots give you the look of UGGs but with a chic raised platform for added elevation and style. The side zip makes them easy to put on and off, for an ergonomically friendly buy.

Shop River Island’s Autumnal Take On UGGs

Available in a versatile black suede and a softer, dark brown colour that plays perfectly into the mocha brown trend that’s one of our favourite autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, there’s so much to love about these high-street boots.

With a thick platform sole and wedged heel made from a water-resistant, rubber-like material, you’ll be walking through puddles without fear, while still getting the soft suede look of real UGGs.

They’re made from faux suede to give the same look we know and love from UGG, with their rounded toe, ankle height and padded, cosy silhouette further emulating the classic design. It’s simply the sole that differs with this high-street style, with an added zip on the inner part of the ankle, adding to the practicality too.

If you already know how to style UGG boots, putting together a chic autumnal look with these boots will be a breeze. The platform already gives you an elevated feel, and leaning into this with trending tailored pieces like your best trench coat or, to tie in the soft suede fabric of the boots, one of the best suede jackets, will create a warm and cosy style.