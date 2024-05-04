We just found the chicest travel outfit, courtesy of Reese Witherspoon
White jeans are the way forward this spring
Travel outfits can be a tricky business. Often if you’re flying you’ll be landing in a completely different climate or time zone, and whilst leggings might seem like the obvious option, you do want to feel like you’re starting your trip in style.
Inspired by celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Victoria Beckham and Reese Witherspoon, we’re increasingly convinced about the benefits of jeans to travel in. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type, you can choose a pair with the right amount of stretch to ensure you’re comfortable, chic and cosy when you travel.
Elizabeth Hurley might be the reigning white jeans queen, but Reese Witherspoon is giving her a run for her money recently when it comes to best white jeans outfits. She always seems to get the cut just right and the result is white denim outfits that feel really fresh and summer-ready.
Take this travel outfit from 2015. Reese rocked almost head-to-toe Draper James - her very own brand - when photographed at LAX airport. With the exception of a pair of killer Saint Laurent heels, she wore a cardigan, shirt, jeans, belt and tote bag all from her label.
Don't discount white jeans when thinking about what to wear on the plane. Get the fit and fabric right and the things that once worried you won't be a problem any more. Thought comfortable jeans didn't exist? Look for at least two percent elastane. They're such an easy neutral that you'll wear them again and again when you reach your destination too.
Recreate Reese's white jeans travel outfit
RRP: £45 | This slim fit style is really giving us 90s Cindy Crawford airport outfit vibes. They're available in four colours, in UK sizes 6 to 22 (anyone else get confused with waist sizes when buying denim?), and in petite, regular or long fits too.
RRP: £200 | These are the exact Reese white jeans that kicked off our obsession. The Legally Blonde star wore them in a recent Instagram with a simple v-neck knit and the result was so effortlessly chic. The Princess of Wales is a big fan of the brand Mother too, so it's worth investing a bit more to join the club.
RRP: £102 | If you're going to copy Reese, her brand is a good place to start. She has both skinny and wide leg white jeans on her website, and one reviewer said "the BEST white jean around. Stretchy fabric and the perfect length." and another declared them "great for travel".
RRP: £320 (was £400) | Reese loves a pair of Celine sunglasses with those distinctive three dot detailing, so we couldn't resist showing you these shades. The cat eye shape is one of the biggest sunglasses trends for 2024 and you can save 20% at John Lewis for a limited time.
RRP: £49 | A great match for Reese's Draper James dot cardigan, throw this on over your best cotton t-shirts to layer up and stay cosy on the plane. It's machine washable, and is made from a cotton blend for breathable wear.
RRP: £149 | A bestseller for Missoma, this gold coin necklace will make you feel a million dollars. Sienna Miller's affordable gold earrings by the brand just re-stocked so add those to your basket too.
We'll be taking our cues from this outfit when heading off on holiday this summer. Although no offence Reese, but we'll be swapping out the towering stilettos for a pair of ballerina flats or Birkenstock Boston clogs.
And once you've got your travel outfit sussed out, check out our top tips on how to pack like an fashion expert. Summer is almost here!
What colour goes best with white jeans?
"One of the best things about white denim, is that it will genuinely work with anything and everything in your wardrobe" says style editor and stylist Matilda Stanley.
"The fresh white colour of your jeans will make primary shades or graphic prints really pop, but your denim will also make a chic match for neutral tones and monochrome stripes.
"For this summer, I’d say that zesty tones of lime and orange will look especially good with your light jeans, or keep it simple with a blouse or t-shirt in a matching white colour."
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix' and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
