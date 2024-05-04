We just found the chicest travel outfit, courtesy of Reese Witherspoon

Travel outfits can be a tricky business. Often if you’re flying you’ll be landing in a completely different climate or time zone, and whilst leggings might seem like the obvious option, you do want to feel like you’re starting your trip in style.

Inspired by celebrities like Cindy Crawford, Victoria Beckham and Reese Witherspoon, we’re increasingly convinced about the benefits of jeans to travel in. Once you’ve found the best jeans for your body type, you can choose a pair with the right amount of stretch to ensure you’re comfortable, chic and cosy when you travel.

Elizabeth Hurley might be the reigning white jeans queen, but Reese Witherspoon is giving her a run for her money recently when it comes to best white jeans outfits. She always seems to get the cut just right and the result is white denim outfits that feel really fresh and summer-ready.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Take this travel outfit from 2015. Reese rocked almost head-to-toe Draper James - her very own brand - when photographed at LAX airport. With the exception of a pair of killer Saint Laurent heels, she wore a cardigan, shirt, jeans, belt and tote bag all from her label.

Don't discount white jeans when thinking about what to wear on the plane. Get the fit and fabric right and the things that once worried you won't be a problem any more. Thought comfortable jeans didn't exist? Look for at least two percent elastane. They're such an easy neutral that you'll wear them again and again when you reach your destination too.

Recreate Reese's white jeans travel outfit

We'll be taking our cues from this outfit when heading off on holiday this summer. Although no offence Reese, but we'll be swapping out the towering stilettos for a pair of ballerina flats or Birkenstock Boston clogs.

And once you've got your travel outfit sussed out, check out our top tips on how to pack like an fashion expert. Summer is almost here!

What colour goes best with white jeans?

"One of the best things about white denim, is that it will genuinely work with anything and everything in your wardrobe" says style editor and stylist Matilda Stanley.

"The fresh white colour of your jeans will make primary shades or graphic prints really pop, but your denim will also make a chic match for neutral tones and monochrome stripes.

"For this summer, I’d say that zesty tones of lime and orange will look especially good with your light jeans, or keep it simple with a blouse or t-shirt in a matching white colour."