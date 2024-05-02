We're taking inspiration from Cindy Crawford and travelling in jeans - but don't worry, they're more comfortable than you think

If you're anything like me, finding an airport outfit is a struggle. With comfort, climate, and of course, style to consider, finding the perfect combination can be a challenge. But fear not, we are taking inspiration from the iconic model Cindy Crawford, whose 90s airport outfit is still something to rave about.

Back in the 90s, when airport style was something of a catwalk (it still is to me), Cindy Crawford was captured at LAX airport wearing a chic ensemble that epitomised her status as a style icon. And I’ll be taking notes from her on the best jeans for your body type, especially since wearing jeans to travel in means you can wear them during your holiday and save space on packing. Hurrah!

Cindy's 90s airport look featured belted denim jeans, which were paired with a black polo-neck jumper and statement leather jacket, accessorised with leather boots, and a striped duffel bag. It's a timeless look which is especially relevant with the denim trends of 2024. And I already know what you're thinking - you’d never wear denim to the airport? Think again, because we’ve found the perfect pair of comfortable jeans which will keep you looking fresh and chic - even in long airport queues.

Cindy Crawford in 1991 at LAX (Image credit: Ron Galella via Getty Images)

We're here to change your mind about wearing denim to travel in. M&S has the perfect pair of Slim Fit Jeans with added stretch that are ideal for replicating Crawford’s 90s look.

The 90s are well and truly back, but Cindy's is a classic airport look that you'll turn to for years to come. Here's what we'll be wearing with the must-have M&S jeans.

Recreate Cindy's airport outfit

M&S Lily Slim Fit Jeans with Stretch Visit Site RRP: £25 | These slim-fit stretch jeans offer the perfect combination of style and comfort. Made with responsibly-sourced cotton and 2% elastane, which is a good amount of stretch to feel comfortable in, these jeans are ideal for travelling. If you prefer white jeans outfits, you're in luck as they come in seven colour ways. Designed to flatter your figure, the slim fit silhouette elongates your legs, and the stretch fabric will work for short, or even long-haul journeys. Reiss Kylie Merino Wool Fitted Funnel Neck Top Visit Site RRP: £58 (was £88) | I am obsessed with this versatile top; it is the epitome of comfort and style and is perfect for layering to account for fluctuating temperatures. Made from luxurious Merino wool, this is a must-have addition for my spring capsule wardrobe - and it’s reduced. As someone who loves a good jacket, this is a great when thinking about how to style a blazer. River Island Faux Leather Blazer Visit Site RRP: £60 | This leather look blazer is certainly a statement piece which will elevate your travel wardrobe. This sleek and stylish blazer is the perfect combination of sophistication and edge, offering a modern twist on a timeless classic. Made from high-quality faux leather, this blazer offers a tailored silhouette, and sharp lapels creates a smart but effortless look. And the best part is, it is only £60. Dune Tangle Reptile-Effect Western Boots Visit Site RRP: £270 | Western-style boots are most certainly one of this year’s biggest trends, and these are right up there amongst our best cowboy boots. This Dune pair offers the perfect fusion of comfort and style, and the mid-height heel is exactly the right amount of lift for both day and night. One reviewer said: "very comfortable and I can tell will last for years to come." Oliver Bonas Hattie Cream Weekend Bag Visit Site RRP: £65 | This is the ultimate travel companion. Made with attention to detail, this bag features a classic striped design, a detachable crossbody strap and ample room for all the essentials, with exterior zipped pockets too. Whether you're off for a weekend retreat this Bank Holiday, or a city break, this bag is a great combination of fashion and function. You can almost visualise Cindy Crawford being snapped at the airport with this bag. Hobbs Matilda Scarf Visit Site RRP: £45 | This is the perfect accessory to elevate your travel looks this year. Made from soft fabric, and available in four versatile colour ways, this is a spring must-have. The scarf’s generous size allows for a variety of styling options, whether draped casually over your shoulders or tied at the front for a smarter occasion. It's great for layering so you'll be reaching for it on chilly evenings when you're on holiday.