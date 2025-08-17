Want an elevated take on Birkenstock sandals? Try the brand's Papillio line for fashion-forward styles that don't compromise on comfort

From serrated soles to bright summer colours, platform Birkenstocks are the answer to combining comfort with style this summer

Platform Birkenstocks from Birkenstock&#039;s Papillio collection
(Image credit: Birkenstock)
Birkenstocks have long been our go-to for casual summer dressing. Some of the most comfortable sandals on the market, Birkenstock often get a bad rap for simply being a practical shoe, but did you know they have a whole division dedicated to fashion-forward styles.

Papillio, which is still housed on the Birkenstock website, is the section to head to for elevated designs that still utilise the brand's iconic ergonomic footbeds. With more fashion nous, we're talking platform and wedge designs - ideal for finishing off those wedding guest dresses, brightly coloured iterations to complete holiday outfit ideas, and serrated soles that deliver a 90s edge to this classic sandal.

Despite how highly the likes of the Birkenstock Arizona is reviewed, many still judge these standout sandals on aesthetic alone. So, if you've questioned whether Birkenstocks are worth it or their versatility, the Papillio range leaves little room for argument.

Papillio by Birkenstock is dominated by platform sandals, many of which are new takes on OG designs, including the Birkenstock clog and, of course, the Arizona sandal. From pastels to trending hues and chunky, directional soles, this is Birkenstock with an edge.

With a host of celebrity fans, we couldn't quite believe this quiet corner of the Birkenstock site had escaped us for so long, here are some of our favourites.

"As a long-standing Birkenstock wearer, the Papillio range took me by surprise," says woman&home digital fashion editor, Rivkie Baum. "While I've always thought of my Gizeh's as my supremely comfortable and practical footwear choice, they've never been hailed as my most stylish shoe by. The diffusion range if you will, however, definitely adds a more fashion-forward element, and I love the expansive range of colours and soles to up the ante without compromising on wearability."

Katie Holmes wearing the Arizona Flex Platform sandals from Birkenstock's Papillio collection

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Even though the sandals are an elevated take on Birkenstocks, they fall more into the casual footwear division, although they can pair with dressier looks.

When it comes to celebrity wearers, Katie Holmes was spotted, in character, on the set of Happy Hours in a pair of the Arizona Flex Platform Sandals. Paired with her laid-back tracksuit and even a pair of socks, the comfortable and casual sandal reflected all of us running a few weekend errands.

Blending support with style, the Papillio range just gives us another reason to keep our feet feeling and looking good. And of course, when it comes to how to style Birkenstock clogs, and other Birkenstock silhouettes, the same rules still apply.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

