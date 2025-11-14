Oprah Winfrey’s fresh take on a jumper dress has us rethinking this winter-warming staple
The star looked incredible in her tonal ensemble and it's absolutely perfect for this time of year
Looking stylish but snuggly, Oprah Winfrey just gave the classic jumper dress a chic makeover, and it's a look I can't stop thinking about. When winter weather sets in and temperatures drop, I always reach for something cosy, and a jumper dress offers the perfect mix of comfort and fashion.
Sharing some snaps on Instagram, Oprah is wearing a gorgeous cream-coloured knitted dress with a pair of similar-toned knee boots by Vivaia. The outfit was relaxed and easy, but her choice of neutral-toned pieces gave it a polished, trend-ticking feel that worked perfectly for this season.
The combination of a sweater dress and boots is an outfit formula that I will be recreating for a fancy brunch or for date night over the coming weeks, and you can too with the similar pieces below.
A post shared by Oprah Daily (@oprahdaily)
A photo posted by on
Shop the Look
This simple ribbed design can be matched with an endless amount of colours, but right now, try wearing it as part of a brown outfit idea, chocolate brown or warm auburn will add a luxe autumnal feel.
Exact Match
These are the very same boots that Oprah wore and I can see why she chose them. The soft neutral colour and gentle slouched shape made for the perfect footnote to her wintery outfit.
When worn under a floral maxi or a corduroy skirt, these gathered knee-high boots will add a retro 70s aesthetic to your ensemble.
Wearing a single colour from top-to-toe is known as colour drenching and it's a very clever styling trick that is favoured by celebrities and fashion fans alike. As well as looking fresh and put together, opting for a wash of one shade can make your silhouette appear taller and slimmer, so it's a total winner in the style stakes.
Oprah's soft cream dress and boots prove you don't need to go all out with colour to work the drenched trend either. soft neutrals can look just as special. And when it comes to cream and white for autumn/winter, this sumptuous palette always looks elegant.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
