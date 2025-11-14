Oprah Winfrey’s fresh take on a jumper dress has us rethinking this winter-warming staple

Looking stylish but snuggly, Oprah Winfrey just gave the classic jumper dress a chic makeover, and it's a look I can't stop thinking about. When winter weather sets in and temperatures drop, I always reach for something cosy, and a jumper dress offers the perfect mix of comfort and fashion.

Sharing some snaps on Instagram, Oprah is wearing a gorgeous cream-coloured knitted dress with a pair of similar-toned knee boots by Vivaia. The outfit was relaxed and easy, but her choice of neutral-toned pieces gave it a polished, trend-ticking feel that worked perfectly for this season.

The combination of a sweater dress and boots is an outfit formula that I will be recreating for a fancy brunch or for date night over the coming weeks, and you can too with the similar pieces below.

Wearing a single colour from top-to-toe is known as colour drenching and it's a very clever styling trick that is favoured by celebrities and fashion fans alike. As well as looking fresh and put together, opting for a wash of one shade can make your silhouette appear taller and slimmer, so it's a total winner in the style stakes.

Oprah's soft cream dress and boots prove you don't need to go all out with colour to work the drenched trend either. soft neutrals can look just as special. And when it comes to cream and white for autumn/winter, this sumptuous palette always looks elegant.