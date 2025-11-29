Olivia Colman’s latest look is a masterclass in how to wear this season’s heritage trend
The stylish star combined two classic pieces to create a wow-worthy ensemble.
The heritage trend has been huge news over the last few weeks, and it’s a look that shows no sign of slowing. Outdoorsy fabrics, cosy knitwear and plaid prints were spotted all over AW25 runways, and the vintage-inspired aesthetic has quickly filtered down to the high street to become one of this season’s most wearable and stylish looks.
Unsure about what the heritage trend is? Think Claudia Winkleman’s whole cosy-meets-cool wardrobe while presenting ‘The Traitors’, or simply take a look at one of Olivia Colman’s latest looks. The star was spotted at the unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas tree in Central London, wearing a top-to-toe look from Burberry, and it was a masterclass in how to wear the aesthetic of 2025.
The actress opted for a checked blouse with a loose neck-tie detail, and tucked it into a pair of wide-leg, khaki-toned trousers before finishing her outfit with heels and a leather shoulder bag. The celeb’s combination was understated and wearable yet ticked off the current trend beautifully.
Shop the Look
Exact Match
Olivia wore this printed blouse open and with the neck ties hanging loose, but you can give it a preppier spin by tying it up in a neat bow.
EXACT MATCH
The belted waistband on these straight-leg trousers will cinch in your middle nicely to create definition to your silhouette.
EXACT MATCH
The metal horsebit inspired buckle on this shoulder swinger adds an equestrian inspired feel to this otherwise quiet luxury handbag.
The ruffles around the neckline on this shirt brings a very pretty vibe to the mini red checks. Tuck it into a denim skirt and add your best knee-high boots.
The oversized bow adds some romance to this patterned piece that will look particularly special with leather trousers and heels as one of your date night outfits.
For a much more relaxed take on the heritage top, try this plaid shirt that will sit well with wide-leg jeans and trainers over the weekend.
One of my favourite things about the heritage trend is that there aren't many rules when it comes to styling. You can easily wear a busier checked or striped print top with a fluffy cardigan and tweed trousers, and it'll come together nicely without feeling OTT or clashy.
You can layer up and add pieces with a similar aesthetic to create a cold-day outfit minus too much hard work. The key is to stick to vintage, and countryside-loving styles patterns and fabrics rather than anything too modern and bold.
