Nicole Scherzinger's chunky, mix metal accessories showcase how effective stacking rings and layered bangles can be

The iconic designer Coco Chanel once famously said: "Before you leave the house, look in the mirror and take one thing off," but this summer it's time to break the rules and say more is more when it comes to your favourite gold jewellery.

I spotted the award-winning singer, actress, and TV presenter Nicole Scherzinger wearing a selection of chunky gold maximalist designs as she signed autographs in New York - I loved how her jewellery contrasted with her otherwise pared back look to create a stylish balance with her simple maroon dress.

While Nicole's stunning diamond engagement ring from fiancé Thom Evans is set on a platinum band, most of Nicole's other jewellery was yellow gold, creating a chic mixed metal look that has been one of the coolest jewellery trends of 2025 so far.

GO BOLD WITH GOLD JEWELS

While the start of 2025 saw silver become the most popular metal, now that summer is here, I'm all for adding gold jewellery back into my smart casual outfits for an elevated look, and the trend for more statement pieces is one that I can get behind.

While Nicole might be seen to be wearing several gold jewellery pieces, there's one styling secret that keeps her look from tipping over into too much - by eschewing a necklace, she creates enough visual space between her bold earrings and the bangles and rings on her hands and arms to stop her looking over-accessorised.

By also keeping the rest of her outfit simple and her makeup minimal, the bold jewellery is showcased stylishly and doesn't dominate her overall look, complementing it instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

If you love Nicole's bold jewellery look, the good news is that her style is easy to imitate as there's a plethora of good quality, affordable jewellery that looks designer, readily available. Whether you're looking to invest or just dip a toe (or finger) into this statement trend, there's an option for every budget.

Next time you're looking for accessories to complement your best wedding guest dresses or something to dress up your favourite white jeans outfit, go for gold. A great summer option for its naturally sunny connotations, it will add warmth to every skin tone. Planning a date night outfit? Try finishing your look with a stand-out piece such as chain-link earrings or a chunky bangle for an instantly elevated look.