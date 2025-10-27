Nicole Kidman oozes old school Hollywood glamour in a black floor-length dress that’s made us reconsider our LBD collection

Forget the little black dress this season, it’s all about dramatic maxi hem lengths

Nicole Kidman in long black dress for the Vogue World Hollywood 2025 runway at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025
(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)
There are very few autumn capsule wardrobe staples so iconic that they’ve earned their own acronym, but the LBD is just that timeless. But while the shorter style is always on hand for the chicest date night outfit ideas, we can’t deny that it’s not always the most practical for autumn/winter.

Enter Nicole Kidman in custom Chanel to answer our wardrobe inspiration woes. Walking in the Vogue World: Hollywood runway, the actress has us re-awarding the LBD title to the Long Black Dress, as her black gown with a strapless, sweetheart neckline and sultry leg slit perfectly updates the timeless style for the season ahead.

Nicole Kidman in long black dress for the Vogue World Hollywood 2025 runway at Paramount Studios on October 26, 2025

(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Vogue)

And while we can't promise you Chanel couture on a budget, we can deliver six long black dresses that echo the style of Nicole Kidman's design. Styled simply with black shoes, this is a look where the dress commands centre of attention, and we'd recommend keeping jewellery pared-back here to allow your dress to shine.

If you want additional coverage, look to cropped jackets or boleros to deliver sleek upper arm coverage without interrupting the line of your dress too much. And if you feel the chill, we've seen stars revisiting low-denier tights with longer length hems, meaning you can be fashionable and warm this winter.

Oozing old school Hollywood glamour, the custom Chanel look opened the Vogue World: Hollywood runway, which appropriately took place at the Paramount Pictures Studio lot in Hollywood. Inspired by the long black gown worn by Rita Hayworth in her classic 1946 noir film Gilda, the dress boasted the same timeless A-line shape and simple, strapless neckline as the iconic 40s style, with modern twists complementing the original design.

Draping at the bodice added a feminine and fluid feel to the dress, with the gathered fabric at the hips helping Nicole to glide effortlessly down the runway.

A classic pair of slingback heels was all that was needed to finish off the outfit, proving that an LBD (long black gown) speaks for itself this autumn/winter season. Only simple accessories, such as an understated silver necklace, were needed to complement the style. As with all our festive party outfits, a swipe of red lippy was a welcome finishing touch, complementing Nicole’s short, red manicure.

