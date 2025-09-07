As a fashion editor, I predict rugby shirts will be a huge trend for autumn - here's my favourite high street style of the season

The seasons are officially starting to change, and the weather is beginning to take a cooler turn - sorry, summer fans, but it's time to say goodbye to your sundresses and shorts. If you've been looking for new pieces to give your autumn capsule wardrobe a refresh but aren't sure where to begin, I’d suggest starting with a preppy rugby-style shirt.

As a fashion editor, I have spent a lot of time in stores and browsing online over the last few weeks, and the preppy collared top seems to be everywhere right now. The vintage-inspired separate is a relaxed and easy look for weekend wear, but the bolder stripes and crisp collar add some oomph to your outfit, so it’s an effortless way to look a little more put together while off-duty. I have long been a fan of this rugby look, and I knew it was a trend I wanted to try (see what I did there?!), and after a lot of searching, I found the one for me at Next.

The striped number that sent my shopping heart aflutter was a fine knit piece in a burgundy and orangey-red colourway, which comes complete with a contrast white collar. It arrived last week and I’ve already worn it a few times – it's soft, comfy and fun, and I can see it being my favourite piece to wear over the coming months.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Shop the top

Next Burgundy Red/Orange Jersey Stripe Rugby Polo Sweatshirt £20 at Next I can't help but smile when I put this cheerful-hued top on. The uplifting colours, fresh collar and relaxed fit have officially ticked all of my fashion boxes for new season - I genuinely can't believe its only £20!

Shop more rugby tops

M&S Collection Soft Touch Striped Knitted Rugby Top £36 at M&S I'm a colour-lover but this softer-toned number has been flying off the rails, and is definitely still on my shopping list. The muted shades will look chic layered under a classic trench coat throughout the new season. H&M Cotton Polo Shirt £12.99 at H&M For a lighter and low-key option, try this soft jersey number. It'll look great with your best wide leg jeans and trainers for a busy day. Layer under a pastel hued-cardigan and you'll be all set. F&F Knitted Stripe Rugby Shirt in Multi Pink £25 at Tesco The slightly oversized fit of this knitted number will feel extra cosy on a chilly day, and the classic pink and plum colourway ticks off the autumn/winter berry-toned trend perfectly.

Of course, the first thing that grabbed me was the bright and cheery colours – they are like a shot of dopamine for my wardrobe and will definitely help to keep me smiling as the mornings start to get a little darker. The stripes are bold but also feel quite retro and classic, so even if you’re not so sure about wearing patterns, this one is still very wearable.

The fabric is very fine, and the wonderfully soft knit is made from 100% cotton, which feels lovely and breathable to wear. The straightforward material means that it's machine washable too - hurrah! The contrast collar is also made from cotton, but the fabric is much stiffer and holds up well, which adds a little more polish and definition to the otherwise slouchy style. It’s such a great top for looking like I’ve made an effort, even when I’m in a hurry and rushing out the door!

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

When it comes to styling, the bright colours wow all on their own, so I will be sticking with simpler denim, soft grey or navy on my bottom half. I’ve been wearing my Next top with my favourite M&S carrot leg jeans and trainers, but the high-meets-low vibe of this top means I will style it up with some tailored trousers and loafers for a day at the office too. The sweater could also be tucked into a faux leather pencil skirt in a similar burgundy hue as a new take on date night outfits.

Whether you are a rugby fan or not, this sporty style staple will make a very wise addition to any closet for the cooler months. Beat the shopping scrum, and invest in this trend now, and I promise you will get an endless amount of wear out of your collared top.