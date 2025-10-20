Natalie Portman gives a masterclass in styling shorter hemlines; it's all about balancing proportions

There have been many celebrities who dared to dress down on the red carpet, and Natalie Portman has joined their ranks after stepping out at the Paris premiere of her upcoming sci-fi film Arco, wearing a denim mini skirt and a relaxed-fit, grey jumper.

When looking at how to wear shorter hemlines, Natalie Portman's smart casual outfit formula is one you can action on repeat. Pairing her thigh-grazing denim skirt with a high-necked top, long sleeves, and low kitten heels toned down her outfit and ensured well-balanced proportions.

And by selecting a top with a busy neckline, the added detail of folded ribbons across the chest and onto the shoulders drew the eye up and away from the shorter hemline, lengthening the star's frame and balancing out the hem of her denim skirt.

(Image credit: Laurent VU/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Shop Unique Necklines

& Other Stories Alpaca-Blend Cardigan A statement Peter Pan collar draws the eye up. The neckline of this super soft cardigan by & Other Stories, with its frilled edge and tie closures creates a charming and wearable style for the autumn season. & Other Stories Ruffled Jumper £49 (was £79) / $129 at & Other Stories The ruffled detailing running along the front of this knit is so eye-catching, with the chunky ribbed texture complementing the unique design beautifully. Mango Turtleneck Knit Sweater £49.99 / $89.99 at Mango You don't have to go OTT to draw attention to a jumper's neckline. A turtleneck like this Mango one can do the trick if you're looking to balance out a mini skirt's shorter hemline.

Get Natalie Portman's Look

While midi and maxi skirts get more attention in the autumn months as we follow tips to find your favourite long denim skirt, Natalie’s outfit proves that styling a mini doesn’t have to be daunting. The key styling hack here is to balance out shorter hemlines with higher, busier necklines to draw the eye up.

For colder days, you can easily add tights without changing the look up too much, but with a long-sleeve jumper and high neckline, you’re relatively snug for autumn weather – though slipping into some knee-high boots to add an extra layer and have less leg exposed works well with short hemlines too.