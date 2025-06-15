Natalie Portman’s white shirt and pretty pink midi skirt is the vintage-inspired combination that will always look chic

It’s hard to describe just how much I love Natalie Portman’s latest outfit, and I think you'll love it too. Particularly if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon this year!

The actress was spotted watching a tennis match at the French Open in Paris last week, wearing a timeless white shirt and pink A-line skirt combination, and she finished it with a retro-style straw hat and oversized shades. It’s a total fashion fail-safe formula and has such a pretty feel for a sunny day – I adore everything about it.

The celebrity styled her button-down top and skirt brilliantly, and as well as topping it off with her Christian Dior headgear, she rolled up her sleeves and popped up her collar to add a little extra oomph. The look had a lovely vintage vibe to it, but manages to feel fresh and fun, and Natalie proves that sometimes wearing simple separates like these together can make just as much of a statement as something much more bold and fussy.

I will definitely be recreating her look for a summer party or a sunny brunch date, and I have rounded up some similar pieces below that will do the job nicely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Mango Regular Cotton Lyocell blend Shirt £29.99 at Mango In my opinion, every capsule wardrobe should include a classic white shirt like this one as you can wear it with an endless amount of separates and it will instantly add a polished feel to your outfit. Boden Isabella Sateen Midi Skirt £86 at Boden This crisp, sateen skirt has a very designer look to it that will feel special to wear. Try teaming it with a floral top and sandals for a summer wedding, and you'll be the best-dressed guest. Whistles Wide Brim Straw Hat £77 at John Lewis This rounded, wide brim hat has an elegant feel that will bring a feminine twist to your warm weather ensemble. Add a ribbon around the middle to recreate Natalie's lovely Dior piece.

Shop More Pink Skirts

OMNES Darcie Drop Waist Midi Skirt £49 at John Lewis This dropped-waist skirt is light and floaty to keep you feeling comfortable in the heat, and will sit particularly well with a slogan tshirt and chunky espadrilles. BP Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt £45.07 at Nordstrom The bright pink tone of this one will pair-up well with other bold shades like orange or yellow and it will get you noticed for all the right reasons every time you wear it. Karen Millen Tailored Seam Detail Prom Full Skirt £119.20 (was £149) at Debenhams A tailored fit and a softer coral shade will take this timeless look to the office. Add court shoes, a pussybow blouse and a large tote bag and you will be all set for the boardroom.

A bold pink skirt like Natalie’s has plenty of styling opportunities and can work for a whole host of daytime or evening occasions. Wear yours with crisp white separates like the celebrity, or add a silver sequin vest and heels for something a little more special.

You can give your colour pop piece a much more casual spin with a light grey knit and your best white trainers, too.