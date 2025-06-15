Natalie Portman’s white shirt and pretty pink midi skirt is the vintage-inspired combination that will always look chic

The actress put together two simple separates to create something special and it was a winning look for a sunny day.

It’s hard to describe just how much I love Natalie Portman’s latest outfit, and I think you'll love it too. Particularly if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon this year!

The actress was spotted watching a tennis match at the French Open in Paris last week, wearing a timeless white shirt and pink A-line skirt combination, and she finished it with a retro-style straw hat and oversized shades. It’s a total fashion fail-safe formula and has such a pretty feel for a sunny day – I adore everything about it.

The celebrity styled her button-down top and skirt brilliantly, and as well as topping it off with her Christian Dior headgear, she rolled up her sleeves and popped up her collar to add a little extra oomph. The look had a lovely vintage vibe to it, but manages to feel fresh and fun, and Natalie proves that sometimes wearing simple separates like these together can make just as much of a statement as something much more bold and fussy.

I will definitely be recreating her look for a summer party or a sunny brunch date, and I have rounded up some similar pieces below that will do the job nicely.

natalie portman wearing a shirt and pink skirt at a tennis match

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Mango, Regular Cotton Lyocell blend Shirt
Mango
Regular Cotton Lyocell blend Shirt

In my opinion, every capsule wardrobe should include a classic white shirt like this one as you can wear it with an endless amount of separates and it will instantly add a polished feel to your outfit.

Boden, Isabella Sateen Midi Skirt
Boden
Isabella Sateen Midi Skirt

This crisp, sateen skirt has a very designer look to it that will feel special to wear. Try teaming it with a floral top and sandals for a summer wedding, and you'll be the best-dressed guest.

Whistles, Wide Brim Straw Hat
Whistles
Wide Brim Straw Hat

This rounded, wide brim hat has an elegant feel that will bring a feminine twist to your warm weather ensemble. Add a ribbon around the middle to recreate Natalie's lovely Dior piece.

Shop More Pink Skirts

OMNES, Darcie Drop Waist Midi Skirt
OMNES
Darcie Drop Waist Midi Skirt

This dropped-waist skirt is light and floaty to keep you feeling comfortable in the heat, and will sit particularly well with a slogan tshirt and chunky espadrilles.

BP, Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt
BP
Cotton Gauze Tiered Maxi Skirt

The bright pink tone of this one will pair-up well with other bold shades like orange or yellow and it will get you noticed for all the right reasons every time you wear it.

Karen Millen, Tailored Seam Detail Prom Full Skirt
Karen Millen
Tailored Seam Detail Prom Full Skirt

A tailored fit and a softer coral shade will take this timeless look to the office. Add court shoes, a pussybow blouse and a large tote bag and you will be all set for the boardroom.

A bold pink skirt like Natalie’s has plenty of styling opportunities and can work for a whole host of daytime or evening occasions. Wear yours with crisp white separates like the celebrity, or add a silver sequin vest and heels for something a little more special.

You can give your colour pop piece a much more casual spin with a light grey knit and your best white trainers, too.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

