Natalie Portman’s white shirt and pretty pink midi skirt is the vintage-inspired combination that will always look chic
The actress put together two simple separates to create something special and it was a winning look for a sunny day.
It’s hard to describe just how much I love Natalie Portman’s latest outfit, and I think you'll love it too. Particularly if you're wondering what to wear to Wimbledon this year!
The actress was spotted watching a tennis match at the French Open in Paris last week, wearing a timeless white shirt and pink A-line skirt combination, and she finished it with a retro-style straw hat and oversized shades. It’s a total fashion fail-safe formula and has such a pretty feel for a sunny day – I adore everything about it.
The celebrity styled her button-down top and skirt brilliantly, and as well as topping it off with her Christian Dior headgear, she rolled up her sleeves and popped up her collar to add a little extra oomph. The look had a lovely vintage vibe to it, but manages to feel fresh and fun, and Natalie proves that sometimes wearing simple separates like these together can make just as much of a statement as something much more bold and fussy.
I will definitely be recreating her look for a summer party or a sunny brunch date, and I have rounded up some similar pieces below that will do the job nicely.
Shop the look
Shop More Pink Skirts
A bold pink skirt like Natalie’s has plenty of styling opportunities and can work for a whole host of daytime or evening occasions. Wear yours with crisp white separates like the celebrity, or add a silver sequin vest and heels for something a little more special.
You can give your colour pop piece a much more casual spin with a light grey knit and your best white trainers, too.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
