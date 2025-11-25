I get so many compliments on this letter necklace - even strangers stop to ask where it's from

Less is more has always been my motto when it comes to jewellery. I don’t wear a lot day-to-day, and anything I do is wear is largely sentimental.

I first came across Maya Brenner jewellery a few years ago and it felt like a instant fit. Minimal, quality, considered design of every piece - I loved not only the fuss-free feel of Maya’s pieces, but the considered customisation. And the Maya Brenner asymmetrical letter necklace quickly topped my wish list.

A couple of years ago I was very fortunate to have been gifted that exact piece, which bears the initials of the three most important people in my life. Going through the whole process of choosing the letters, chain length and seeing it come together made me so emotional. And the minute I put it on I instantly felt closer to them.

It's so comforting – I often find myself holding the letters (without even realising it). I haven't taken it off since, and there's not a week that goes by where I don’t get stopped by someone to compliment or ask where it's from, strangers included. It's the most beautiful gift if you want to really make someone feel loved.

Maya Brenner Asymmetrical Letter Necklace £232 at Maya Brenner UK The Maya Brenner asymmetrical necklace is one of my most treasured possessions. You can add a number of letters, symbols or birthstones to make it highly personalised. It's a timeless piece that works with everything, and is guaranteed to make someone feel very special. Price listed is reflective of a 14K classic gold 16-inch chain with one letter.

"If you’re looking to show someone you really care, gifts don’t get any more personal than letter necklaces," says woman&home fashion ecommerce editor Caroline Parr. "It’s a trend we’ve spotted on everyone from Meghan Markle (who loves Maya Brenner) to Rihanna in the last few years, and the subtle design means they work with any outfit, whether it’s jeans and a jumper or your Christmas party dress."

I was present during the making of my necklace in the Maya Brenner studio in London, and watched as each letter was expertly attached to the chain so it would fall perfectly. No constant twisting to get them round the right way or read right, the Maya Brenner jewellers have the creation down to a fine art – I never have to rearrange or place the letters so they can be seen.

I got the shortest length available (16-inch chain), so it sits snug to my neckline, but also got an extender to make it longer and stand out as a statement piece if I want it to. It goes with everything and works beautifully if you want to layer it with other pieces.

Good news this year is Maya Brenner is joining in with the Black Friday jewellery deals - offering free shipping on all orders, and select free products when you spend over £350.

Image 1 of 3 I wasn't exaggerating when I said I wear my necklace with everything (Image credit: Future) You can choose from a range of symbols and different letter designs, including Pave diamonds (Image credit: Future) Maya Brenner jeweller measuring my necklace chain before assembling, with the three letter design mapped out for reference (Image credit: Future)

I have lost count of the amount of compliments I've received on this letter necklace now. People always ask who the letters represent, which makes it so meaningful. Made of 14K carat gold, it's an investment piece, but the fact that mine has already become a family heirloom makes it worth every penny.

But if you're looking for something a little less costly, Maya Brenner does smaller but just as meaningful pieces. I recently got this gold letter threader earring, and have since been recommending it to all my friends (and their husbands to buy as gifts for Christmas). It's such a special piece - personalised, chic and adds just a touch of edge to make you stand that little bit taller and really feel like you mean business when wearing it.

Maya Brenner 14K Gold Letter Threader Earring £118 at Maya Brenner UK This is the perfect Christmas gift for someone special - highly personalised, edgy, chic and simply beautiful. It stands out but is subtle at the same time - a timeless piece you can wear day or night.

I wouldn't be without either piece now, and Maya Brenner is always the first place I look as Christmas approaches for a treat for myself. I've had my eye on the endless summer bracelet for a while now, so I'm off to drop a few hints...