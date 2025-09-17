Jeans and blazer season is in full swing, and nobody does it better than Margot Robbie

When I looked around on my commute this morning, everyone seemed to have had the same idea when deciding what to wear. It's the one failsafe fashion formula you can always depend on, whatever the weather, and that's jeans and a blazer.

Trust me, whatever the occasion, this combination will look seriously chic, and if you don't believe me, just ask Margot Robbie. She's been doing the rounds to promote her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which has included red carpet looks by the likes of Armani and Mugler, thanks to her superstar stylist Andrew Mukamal. But it was the more casual outfit she wore just yesterday in New York that has gone straight to the top of my list of autumn outfit ideas.

She teamed a Prince of Wales check blazer with some blue straight-leg jeans, adding a simple white vest, pointed black heels and a matching handbag. The Princess of Wales is really favouring check blazers lately, too, and they're the really easy way to elevate a pair of blue jeans you already have. The beauty of the blazer and jeans formula is that you can dress it up or down - add in your best white trainers for more casual days, or switch to heels and copious amounts of gold jewellery instead.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Margot's look

Hopefully, there's a good few weeks of mild temperatures before you'll want to dig out your warm winter coats, and until then, a blazer should serve you well. A tailored jacket offers a chic contrast to denim, whether you love baggy barrel leg, neat skinnies or even wide-leg jeans.