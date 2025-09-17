Jeans and blazer season is in full swing, and nobody does it better than Margot Robbie
It's the failsafe formula fashion people love at this time of year
When I looked around on my commute this morning, everyone seemed to have had the same idea when deciding what to wear. It's the one failsafe fashion formula you can always depend on, whatever the weather, and that's jeans and a blazer.
Trust me, whatever the occasion, this combination will look seriously chic, and if you don't believe me, just ask Margot Robbie. She's been doing the rounds to promote her new film A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, which has included red carpet looks by the likes of Armani and Mugler, thanks to her superstar stylist Andrew Mukamal. But it was the more casual outfit she wore just yesterday in New York that has gone straight to the top of my list of autumn outfit ideas.
She teamed a Prince of Wales check blazer with some blue straight-leg jeans, adding a simple white vest, pointed black heels and a matching handbag. The Princess of Wales is really favouring check blazers lately, too, and they're the really easy way to elevate a pair of blue jeans you already have. The beauty of the blazer and jeans formula is that you can dress it up or down - add in your best white trainers for more casual days, or switch to heels and copious amounts of gold jewellery instead.
Shop Margot's look
Exact match
If you have £2,500 burning a hole in your pocket, this might be the best wardrobe investment you'll ever make. I guarantee you'll still be wearing it in a decade. Saint Laurent also has a belted coat in the same print if you're really in love.
British clothing brand M&S can do no wrong at the moment, but the denim is particularly good. These are the perfect shade of blue, and they're available in petite, regular or long lengths. The ankle-grazing cut will show off whichever shoes you pair with them perfectly.
Margot's is the Drive bag by Celine, which is beautiful, but will set you back a whopping £4200. This M&S bag has a similar look for a fraction of the price, and the zip top will keep all your essentials safely tucked away. The little knot detailing on the straps is a nice touch, too!
A brilliant designer lookalike, this double-breasted blazer will be your go-to for the next few months. Wear it now with a simple T-shirt, but think about whether you'll want to layer chunky knitwear underneath in a month or so and size up accordingly. Oversized blazers are a big trend for autumn/winter 2025, after all.
Levi's Ribcage jeans are my favourites, and these are now reduced to less than half price. One reviewer wrote: "I love the ribcage straight jeans, but being tall, the standard ankle length can be too breezy in cooler weather. These are full length, and are absolutely perfect. I’d buy them in every imaginable wash if they were available. Super flattering and comfortable."
Hopefully, there's a good few weeks of mild temperatures before you'll want to dig out your warm winter coats, and until then, a blazer should serve you well. A tailored jacket offers a chic contrast to denim, whether you love baggy barrel leg, neat skinnies or even wide-leg jeans.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
