I usually opt for merry shades of red and gold at this time of year, but Lupita Nyong’o in her festive green co-ord has me reconsidering
The actress wowed in a festive-hued suit that is perfect for the run-up to Christmas
At this time of year, my outfits are often a blend of sequins, cosy knits and traditional tartans. I love to keep my looks as festive as possible throughout December, and after seeing Lupita Nyong'o stepping out in a bright green co-ord, I’m seriously tempted to add a matching set to my winter wardrobe.
I tend to go for shades of red and gold, but the star opted for a fresh green coloured suit while out in New York, and it had a contemporary yet classic aesthetic that will easily work in the run-up to Christmas. Lupita styled it beautifully with a pair of high-shine silver heels and an oversized Chanel 25 Medium Handbag, and her whole ensemble was elegant and fun and has made me want to invest in a similar-toned set for party season.
The actress served up some great seasonal style inspiration, and this particular look will work nicely for a day at the office or as a chic alternative to an LBD or velvet frock for cocktail hour. You can recreate her joyful outfit with the hero buys below.
Shop the Look
These crisp, wide-leg trousers will wow with the matching jacket for a colour-drenched effect or give them a low-key spin with an oversized sweatshirt and your best white trainers.
This slouchy bag is an excellent designer lookalike for the star's luxury Chanel accessory. It will add a designer-inspired finishing touch to just about any outfit.
A suit like Lupita's fresh green set will look fabulous with metallics and darker green hues over the coming weeks, and you can add in hints of Christmassy red with your earrings, lipstick or a clutch.
A green co-ord doesn't need to be saved just for December, though - you can easily work it into your spring wardrobe too. Once the weather warms, simply add pops of yellow, pink or orange for a fresh and sunny new spin.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.