I usually opt for merry shades of red and gold at this time of year, but Lupita Nyong’o in her festive green co-ord has me reconsidering

At this time of year, my outfits are often a blend of sequins, cosy knits and traditional tartans. I love to keep my looks as festive as possible throughout December, and after seeing Lupita Nyong'o stepping out in a bright green co-ord, I’m seriously tempted to add a matching set to my winter wardrobe.

I tend to go for shades of red and gold, but the star opted for a fresh green coloured suit while out in New York, and it had a contemporary yet classic aesthetic that will easily work in the run-up to Christmas. Lupita styled it beautifully with a pair of high-shine silver heels and an oversized Chanel 25 Medium Handbag, and her whole ensemble was elegant and fun and has made me want to invest in a similar-toned set for party season.

The actress served up some great seasonal style inspiration, and this particular look will work nicely for a day at the office or as a chic alternative to an LBD or velvet frock for cocktail hour. You can recreate her joyful outfit with the hero buys below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A suit like Lupita's fresh green set will look fabulous with metallics and darker green hues over the coming weeks, and you can add in hints of Christmassy red with your earrings, lipstick or a clutch.

A green co-ord doesn't need to be saved just for December, though - you can easily work it into your spring wardrobe too. Once the weather warms, simply add pops of yellow, pink or orange for a fresh and sunny new spin.