Lisa Snowdon’s olive green co-ord is the ideal elevated casual wear for late summer – and it’s from one of our favourite high street brands

Accessorising with berry accents, Lisa showed us a chic way to refresh olive hues that will seamlessly take you from summer to autumn

Lisa Snowdon
(Image credit: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse's avatar
By
published
in News

Were we surprised to learn that Lisa Snowdon’s chic olive green co-ord is from Nobody’s Child? Of course not. An effortlessly chic fit in a beautiful muted green shade all point directly to the British clothing brand, which is known for its subtly elegant designs at affordable price points.

Lisa accessorised the green crew neck tailored waistcoat and green tailored wide leg trousers with another luxe-looking find from the high street; pointed heeled sandals from Mango. Opting for a beautifully deep berry shade, this was an unusual colour combination, but one that worked so well and helped to give a late summer/early autumn feel to Lisa's look.

Ticking all the boxes as we head into a transitional style period, Lisa's look was bold enough to feel summery yet the berry luxe accessories gave a nod to trends to come, getting us excited to move into layering season.

Get Lisa's Look

Lisa wore her Nobody’s Child co-ord for an appearance on This Morning, during which she appropriately spoke about co-ords and the amazing versatility they offer, both when it comes to your summer capsule wardrobe and your staple pieces for autumn too.

Speaking about the “effortless” styling appeal of two pieces, Lisa said, “It’s an easy, ready-to-go look. You throw on a co-ord and it’s effortless. It’s minimum effort, and you just look chic immediately. But you want this to work really hard in your wardrobe. If you’ve got a co-ord, it’s three looks in one.”

Lisa points out, as well as being super easy to throw on a matching trousers and top set like hers, you can also use your co-ord pieces as separates to increase their versatility and wearability.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.