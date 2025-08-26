Lisa Snowdon’s olive green co-ord is the ideal elevated casual wear for late summer – and it’s from one of our favourite high street brands

Were we surprised to learn that Lisa Snowdon’s chic olive green co-ord is from Nobody’s Child? Of course not. An effortlessly chic fit in a beautiful muted green shade all point directly to the British clothing brand, which is known for its subtly elegant designs at affordable price points.

Lisa accessorised the green crew neck tailored waistcoat and green tailored wide leg trousers with another luxe-looking find from the high street; pointed heeled sandals from Mango. Opting for a beautifully deep berry shade, this was an unusual colour combination, but one that worked so well and helped to give a late summer/early autumn feel to Lisa's look.

Ticking all the boxes as we head into a transitional style period, Lisa's look was bold enough to feel summery yet the berry luxe accessories gave a nod to trends to come, getting us excited to move into layering season.

EXACT MATCH Nobody's Child Green Crew Neck Tailored Waistcoat £75 at Nobody's Child Made from a cotton-rich fabric, this waistcoat, buttoned through to emulate a top is a seriously stylish piece to add to your wardrobe now and wear across the seasons. The nipped-in waist, it is so flattering, with the button-up detail giving this top a waistcoat silhouette that is so on trend right now. With tailoring remaining key for autumn, this style isn't going anywhere. Try pairing it with jeans or other tailored trousers. EXACT MATCH Nobody's Child Green Tailored Wide Leg Trousers £85 at Nobody's Child You can't go wrong with a pair of wide-leg suit trousers, and this style from Nobody's Child is a great investment. Their high waist and relaxed fit make them easy to dress both up or down, and we love the rich, vibrant shade of green. Endlessly flattering, the nipped-in waist paired with the fuller leg silhouette will help to balance out hips and shoulders for an hourglass finish. Team with other neutrals for more ways to wear. EXACT MATCH Mango Pointed Heel Sandals £35.99 at Mango Lisa expertly styled her olive green co-ord with these berry beautiful shoes. While the peep-toe mule silhouette is very much one to lean into in warmer weather, they can be worn as we head into autumn with more formal looks to add a trend-led feel. Bring a pop of burgundy to an all black outfit, or complement more vibrant tones with the rich colour. Whistles Khaki Lottie Pinstripe Waistcoat £84.15 (was £99) at Whistles With the same high-sitting crew neckline, sleeveless design and chic fitted shape as Lisa's waistcoat top, this Whistles piece has the added trend-led detailing of white pinstripes for a dash of androgynous, vintage styling. Whistles Khaki Lottie Pinstripe Trouser £92.65 (was £109) at Whistles Shoppers say these trousers are 'comfortable' thanks to their high waist and relaxed, wide leg fit, which emulates the look of Lisa's Nobody's Child pair perfectly. We love the rich green colour, and the white pinstripes which deliver a suited-and-booted finish H&M Pointed Slingbacks £22.99 at H&M If you want to recreate Lisa's style with a pair of berry-toned flat shoes, this pair from H&M are a great choice. With the same sleek faux-leather look as Lisa's Mango heels, this pair of slingbacks balances luxe with casual perfectly.

Lisa wore her Nobody’s Child co-ord for an appearance on This Morning, during which she appropriately spoke about co-ords and the amazing versatility they offer, both when it comes to your summer capsule wardrobe and your staple pieces for autumn too.

Speaking about the “effortless” styling appeal of two pieces, Lisa said, “It’s an easy, ready-to-go look. You throw on a co-ord and it’s effortless. It’s minimum effort, and you just look chic immediately. But you want this to work really hard in your wardrobe. If you’ve got a co-ord, it’s three looks in one.”

Lisa points out, as well as being super easy to throw on a matching trousers and top set like hers, you can also use your co-ord pieces as separates to increase their versatility and wearability.