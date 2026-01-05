Who knew polka dots could feel this luxurious? Kylie Minogue's silky printed pyjamas are purely irresistible

If you're anything like me, your January plans will involve very few social outings and plenty of lounging around in comfort, which means that indulging in some new PJs is a must, and Kylie Minogue's luxurious silk pair has convinced me that polka dots are the most luxurious print to invest in this season.

The singer rang in the New Year in both style and comfort, wearing a glamorous set of silk polka-dot pyjamas from none other than Dolce & Gabbana. Featuring a white silk background with large black polka dots, the button-front shirt channels a Hollywood type glamour thanks to its statement waistbelt and notched collar.

Polka dot print has been on the rise for several seasons now and has heavily featured as a key print for party dresses, shirts, shoes and even handbags; however, there is something undeniably glamorous about polka dot pyjamas.

And although Kylie's exact pyjamas are more of an investment piece, with both the shirt and trousers retailing for over £1000 each, there are plenty of more affordable polka dot printed pieces that are worth browsing on the high street.

Not only do the best pyjama brands have collections featuring playful print, but we've rounded up similar sets from brands such as Reformation and H&M that channel that same look for much less.

Shop Polka Dot PJ's

During the colder season, investing in a new pair of pyjamas is an essential move, and whilst you might be inclined to go for the classic striped variations or heritage gingham, polka dots feel playful and a little bit unexpected. Add a pair of best slippers, and you're all set for a cosy and luxurious evening in.