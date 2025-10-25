Katie Holmes' rich burgundy duffel bag is the perfect pop of colour to style with a classic tan trench

Katie Holmes finds the perfect colour to make a tan trench feel instantly more autumnal, and surprisingly, it isn't black. By pairing her classic coat with a rich burgundy duffel bag, she's unlocked the easiest way to refresh our well-loved trench.

For the season ahead, figuring out what accessories pair with your best trench coat is an essential styling move. The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 remind us that dark burgundy is the unsung hero of the cooler season, and Katie's seamlessly styled duffel bag and coat combination only confirms this further.

The warmth of tan and burgundy paired together is undeniably chic during the autumn season, creating an eye-catching contrast that feels more interesting than defaulting to neutrals alone.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes carries the Alo Yoga Vogage Duffle, a surprisingly luxurious choice from a brand best known for activewear. In a rich, red shade, this bag pairs perfectly with her classic tan trench coat. Although her bag is a large duffle bag style, there are plenty of burgundy totes and shoulder bags worth shopping for in this trending tone.

The rest of her outfit is simple, feels effortlessly on-trend. She layers her trench over a soft white shirt and wide-leg drawstring trousers, and to finish, opts for one of her go-to footwear choices, ballet flats.

Shop Burgundy Bags

Kate Loxton Soho Weekend Bag £94.99 / $150 at Katie Loxton This soho bag features works for weekends away, gym trips or as flight hand luggage. It's finished with a gold-tone logo tassel zip, and you can even personalise it with your initials too. Dune Define Large Belted Leather Tote £159 / $205 at Selfridges This Dune tote bag features a dark cherry-red patent leather and beautiful gold-tone detailing. Wear to the office styled with tailored separates and layer over your go-to trench coat. AllSaints Asha Shoulder Bag 2354.15 / $329 at Nordstrom This slouchy leather bag is firmly on my autumn wishlist. It has a soft hobo silhouette and an extremely spacious design that will carry your everyday essentials with ease.

Shop Katie's Look

As the weather turns, the handbag trends shift towards rich autumnal tones, and burgundy is one of the key players. A deep burgundy carry-all or shoulder bag feels classic yet can add a warm and seasonal touch to your everyday attire.

We also noticed that Katie wore another key autumn/winter fashion trend 2025, a long necklace with a cognac-coloured pendant from the brand Hunting Season. We've seen long pendant necklaces quietly returning this season, with brands such as Chloé and Ralph Lauren featuring them in their latest collections.