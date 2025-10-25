Katie Holmes' rich burgundy duffel bag is the perfect pop of colour to style with a classic tan trench
Looking for handbag inspiration? Burgundy is the autumnal hue to invest in
Katie Holmes finds the perfect colour to make a tan trench feel instantly more autumnal, and surprisingly, it isn't black. By pairing her classic coat with a rich burgundy duffel bag, she's unlocked the easiest way to refresh our well-loved trench.
For the season ahead, figuring out what accessories pair with your best trench coat is an essential styling move. The autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 remind us that dark burgundy is the unsung hero of the cooler season, and Katie's seamlessly styled duffel bag and coat combination only confirms this further.
The warmth of tan and burgundy paired together is undeniably chic during the autumn season, creating an eye-catching contrast that feels more interesting than defaulting to neutrals alone.
Holmes carries the Alo Yoga Vogage Duffle, a surprisingly luxurious choice from a brand best known for activewear. In a rich, red shade, this bag pairs perfectly with her classic tan trench coat. Although her bag is a large duffle bag style, there are plenty of burgundy totes and shoulder bags worth shopping for in this trending tone.
The rest of her outfit is simple, feels effortlessly on-trend. She layers her trench over a soft white shirt and wide-leg drawstring trousers, and to finish, opts for one of her go-to footwear choices, ballet flats.
Shop Burgundy Bags
Shop Katie's Look
If you're on the hunt for a new trench coat, this is a smart high-street choice. It has a classic sandy hue and features a double-breasted design. Layer over knitwear, or your best trouser suit.
As the weather turns, the handbag trends shift towards rich autumnal tones, and burgundy is one of the key players. A deep burgundy carry-all or shoulder bag feels classic yet can add a warm and seasonal touch to your everyday attire.
We also noticed that Katie wore another key autumn/winter fashion trend 2025, a long necklace with a cognac-coloured pendant from the brand Hunting Season. We've seen long pendant necklaces quietly returning this season, with brands such as Chloé and Ralph Lauren featuring them in their latest collections.
