Kate Garraway's entire Pride of Britain Awards look is from affordable high-street brands – and it's perfect for party season
Garraway's red-carpet look proves that occasionwear doesn't need to come with a large price tag
Garraway attended The Pride of Britain Awards last night wearing a navy high-neck gown featuring a figure-hugging silhouette, a flowing cape, and sharp shoulders. The dress cost less than £100, plus her drop earrings are from high-street favourite Monsoon!
With party season fast approaching, this is the exact kind of dress that deserves a spot in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Whether you're heading to formal dinners or festive celebrations, a dress like Garraway's feels effortlessly special. The striking cape and high-neck feel sophisticated and unique. We've also spotted several similar styles worth shopping for on the high street, one from Next and one from Odd Muse
Kate's exact dress is the Navy High-Neck Maxi Dress With Cape Sleeve Detail from the brand Club L, and it looks far more expensive than its price tag suggests. The midnight navy hue is universally flattering, whilst the cape feels dramatic and elegant.
She accessorised the dress with gold-tone floral drop earrings from Monsoon, and finished the look with a pair of (now sold out) navy slingback heels that featured a brooch detailing from Debenhams, proving that you don't have to look far or spend a fortune to feel red-carpet ready.
We can't help but also notice that her choice of a cape dress nods to the BBC series of Celebrity Traitors, which we are anticipating weekly.
Shop Similar Navy Dresses & Accessories
exact match
Shop Kate's exact earrings from high-street favourite Monsoon. If you're dress is monochrome or block coloured, statement earrings will add a wow-factor to your evening attire.
Amazon has some hidden gems when it comes to shopping for affordable jewellery. These gold-plated earrings are simply stunning, with their standout dangling leaf-drop design.
These navy suede slingbacks will add an elegant touch to a wide range of outfits. From your favourite jeans and blazers to elevated eveningwear dresses.
What makes a navy dress truly special is that it works with a range of colours and for various special occasions too. A piece like this doubles as one of the best wedding guest dresses, styled with a pop of crimson red or even a bright fuchsia. For a cold-weather evening occasion, pair it with statement earrings and slingback heels in navy blue or black. Add a sleek clutch bag and you're good to go.
Kate's red-carpet outfit proves that you don't have to look far on the high street to find elegant, occasion-ready dresses, especially at this time of year. And high-street gems like Monsoon or even M&S are great for hunting down the affordable jewellery finds. It's easier than you think to channel red-carpet glamour without spending a fortune.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
