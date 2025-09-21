Kate Garraway delivers autumn elegance with a pastel twist - her sky blue blouse and white trousers are a stylish way to wear this trend

When we think of autumn colours, burgundy, khaki, brown and berry instantly come to mind but that could be all about to change. Pastel tones are one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025. After all, why should we steer away from butter yellow and pistachio just because the season has shifted?

There are ways to take these more spring/summer hues and incorporate them into autumn outfit ideas and Kate Garraway’s recent high-street outfit is a perfect example of how to do this. As seen in a snap shared by her stylist Debbie Harper, she wore a blue River Island blouse tucked into ultra high-waisted white Karen Millen trousers.

Sadly, the top is sold out but I have managed to track down what appears to be the same style of trousers. The combination of the pastel blue and white was gorgeously soft and subtle and yet this look didn’t feel out of place for September.

A post shared by Debbie Harper (@debbiedresses) A photo posted by on

Recreate Kate's Outfit

River Island Blue Chiffon Scallop Trim Shirt £49 at River Island Also available in two other colours, this pastel blue shirt is a beautiful option for autumn. It has a classic collared neckline and the design is generally timeless, with a few unique differences. The scalloping is pretty and the buttons are faux-pearl. Karen Millen Compact Stretch Wide Leg Trousers £69 (Was £99) at Karen Millen These might not be the exact same colour as Kate Garraway's trousers, but they do look to have the same ultra-high-waisted silhouette. They're reduced in the sale and come in a variety of different colours, though this is the closest to hers. The stretch in the fabric makes these a comfy choice. HEVIBK Blue Streamlined Leather Belt £13.99 at Amazon This adjustable belt is so affordable and you can get it in a huge variety of different tones and hardware colours. It's designed without belt holes to create a smooth finish and the buckle has a turn-lock closure.

Shop Autumn Pastels

M&S Supersoft Crew Neck Jumper £18 at M&S Made from soft yarn, this classic jumper is such a cosy way to wear pastels in autumn. It's designed in a regular fit, with a timeless crew neckline and long sleeves. The ribbed trims and textured knit on the shoulders add a dash of detail and the rose-pink colour is delicate. Albaray Soft Yellow Tailored Trousers £50 (Was £89) at Albaray You can now save 44% on these butter-yellow trousers which have a comfortable wide-leg shape and pleats through the front. They have a zip fly and a hook and bar fastening, as well as front side pockets. If you love a matching look there is a waistcoat to go with these too. Mango 100% Wool Polo-Neck Sweater £59.99 at Mango Crafted from 100% wool, this light green jumper has an almost rugby shirt shape thanks to it's collared neckline. The long sleeves finish in ribbed cuffs and a knit like this would work well tucked into jeans or trousers.

"You might normally find yourself reaching for pastels in spring, but softer shades are actually a big trend this autumn/winter," says woman&home’s Digital Fashion Ecommerce Editor Caroline Parr. "They'll complement neutral and tan colours perfectly, and offer an unexpected twist on your usual cold weather wardrobe. Butter yellow is still going strong, but sky blue and pale green are great options too."

This is brilliant news if you’re a fan of pastels and, as Caroline explains, the key to styling them in autumn is opting for warm neutrals. Tan, cream, chestnut and even chocolate brown or navy would all work with something like Kate Garraway’s blue blouse.

She could easily layer one of the season’s best suede jackets over the top for extra warmth, or alternatively a beige trench coat. In the Good Morning Britain studio Kate didn’t need this and that allowed us to get a better glimpse of the top’s design.

A post shared by Debbie Harper (@debbiedresses) A photo posted by on

It was long-sleeved and high-necked (both great features for the colder months) and had a delicate keyhole cut-out and floral appliques. It’s not cold enough yet to wear jumpers everyday and so long-sleeved shirts can be such a simple staple for autumn styling.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You could even wear a jumper over the top which complements the pastel hue. Kate tucked her blouse into her very high-waisted cream trousers and tied the two items together by accessorising with a thin sky blue belt.

This is a clever way to make the pastel colour really feel like a part of your overall outfit. You can do a similar thing by carrying a pastel bag or even painting your nails a similar hue as an alternative to traditional "autumn" shades like cola nails.

(Image credit: Photo by MEGA/GC Images via Getty)

These small things can give an ensemble a chic, cohesive feel and Kate finished off her outfit with subtle champagne pointed heels that almost matched her trousers. Wide-leg trousers and long shirts or blouses aren’t strictly springlike, so we can all enjoy mixing and matching pastel pieces like these into our September outfits alongside warm neutrals.

If sky blue isn’t your go-to pastel then remember to stick with pastels that work for you and your existing wardrobe. Sage green, lemon yellow, lilac and blossom-pink can all be brought into the new season too.