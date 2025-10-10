Julia Roberts used 3 easy accessories to elevate a shirt dress into a chic autumn look

This year has been dominated by tailoring. From power suits to stylish blazers and waistcoat combos, paired with wide-leg trousers, the city slicker look is one that has been prominent in both the spring/summer and autumn winter fashion trends 2025.

But Julia Roberts provided a stark reminder when she stepped out in New York the other week that we shouldn't overlook the classic button-down as a key player in this aesthetic. Snapped wearing a neutral-hued, beige shirt dress, the star gave her outfit an androgynous finish by pairing the hessian-hued ensemble with a black skinny tie, bringing back '90s business style.

A great addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe, Julia Roberts take on the trend was softer and more feminine thanks to the dress silhouette, but her sharp addition of a skinny black tie, a Manu Atelier Le Cambon east west bag instantly dressed-up the relaxed-fitting piece. Straight from the runway, her Jimmy Choo Scarlett 95 black nappa leather pumps, with a sculptural heel and corset and bow details added textural interest to the classic pointed toe shape.

(Image credit: TheStewartofNY/GC Images/Getty Images)

Get Julia Roberts' Look

The Scarlett pumps have become one of Jimmy Choo’s autumn must-haves. A rework of the original (from 2023), the rerelease has been met with much joy from shoe lovers. And it's really the accessories that make Julia Robert's outfit the style standout that it is.

Alongside her shoes, her Manu Atelier handbag introduced sharp lines alongside a timeless, feminine feel to what could have been an overly androgynous look. Tying in the black tones of her accessories, Julia added a thin black tie to her dress, which worked hard in emphasising the crisp collar and simple silhouette of the shirt dress.

The dress on its own, when worn without a tie and with the top buttons undone, could feel much more relaxed and laid-back than it does here, and could even be worn slightly undone over a pair of skinny jeans for a pared-back feel. A brilliant autumn basic, this style of shirt dress can be worn again and again.