Exclusive: Judi Love talks festive fashion, her comedy tour and the all-important Loose Women Christmas party

This winter, comedian and Loose Women panellist Judi Love has partnered with Debenhams on both their Christmas advert and a curated edit of fabulously festive party wear and beauty essentials. We spoke to Judi about working with Debenhams, family Christmas Day plans, festive styling tips – and, of course, what goes on at the Loose Women Christmas party!

Speaking to womanandhome.com, Judi emphasised how much fun it was curating the Judi Love Edit with the Debenhams team. From selecting silhouettes that flatter her body to prioritising clothes she'd genuinely wear, her glamorous personal style influenced every part of the collection.

"Everything we chose made me feel fabulous," she says, "the outfits we chose together really enhanced my look," resulting in a line-up that feels perfectly Judi.

Judi says the same applied to the on-screen styling in the Debenhams Christmas advert, where she wears a vivid crimson blazer dress with feminine sheer sleeves. "Debenhams really wanted us to wear things we’d genuinely wear and what makes you feel comfortable – and that really comes across on screen."

Judi's approach to styling and fashion is all about confidence, authenticity, and a little bit of glamour, and Debenhams encouraged her to choose pieces she genuinely loved.

"Sometimes we just put clothes on because they're your size," she tells us, "but these items really work with my style and shape."

Blazers are a wardrobe favourite of Judi's, divulging that the vibrant crimson blazer-dress on-screen was one of her personal favourites from the edit.

When describing filming the advert alongside Loose Women panellist Olivia Attwood, Judi revealed how much fun the whole experience was, "you don't really see it all come together until afterwards...then you see how beautifully it turns out, the response from people has been incredible."

When it comes to festive dressing, Judi believes that comfort and style should go hand in hand, and her Christmas Day style reflects her signature look.

"I wouldn’t usually wear sequins unless I was hosting a big dinner party – although that black sequin dress could definitely work! I like to wear a red dress – something a little bit dressed up, but comfortable."

And Judi's big styling tip for Christmas Day attire? Stretchy, soft fabrics are her go-to, she explains, "it's got to move with you." It is no surprise that when asked about what her favourite piece from the Debenhams edit is, she revealed it was the red blazer-dress. Red is a firm favourite of Judi's.

Judi is undoubtedly one very glamorous woman, but what about downtime?

"I’ll stay comfy in the morning, then get changed around lunchtime." But even in loungewear, Judi's signature style is still present. "I'll wear earrings, do my hair, and I do like a little bit of glam for my face."

Looking ahead to New Year’s Eve, Judi is undecided on plans but already has her outfit in mind. “This year I’ll probably wear a black dress – I’ve got one with cape-style sleeves that’s light and breezy, so you can dance and move easily.”

Dresses are a key part of the Comedian's wardrobe, and although she is a sequin lover, a classic LBD is what she relies on day to day.

"I have to have a black dress in my wardrobe – preferably with a little sheer detail so you can dress it up." Sheer or mesh detailing is a firm favourite, explaining, "I love wearing a sheer top, a mesh top is definitely something I love."

Although Judi has her wardrobe heroes, which include oversized blazers, dresses and sleek tailored trousers, she isn't afraid to try new things.

"I think sometimes we often wear the same things, but it's good to push yourself out of your comfort zone and push your boundaries and try new things on."

No festive conversation would be complete without talk of the Loose Women Christmas party, and my expectations of what it entails were matched: "It's just a really good, fun time... we usually have karaoke time, lots of bubbles, and lots of hugs."

And what about this year's celebrations? Explaining that the party is this upcoming week, Judi confirmed, "I can't wait!"

As we close out 2025, Judi's busy schedule is about to get fuller. Aside from her appearances on Loose Women and varying TV commitments, the Comedian is heading off on her new tour.

"All About the Love" begins in the New Year, and it's one not to be missed: "It's going to be a fun-packed show, looking at my different experiences of love, empathy and life."