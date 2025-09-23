Goodbye camel, hello wine red – Joanna Lumley just confirmed this autumn's palette in a red trench at Burberry show

At last night's Burberry Spring/Summer 26 runway show, Joanna Lumley confirmed that dark red is the outerwear colour to buy this season. Sitting in the front row with Absolutely Fabulous co-star Jennifer Saunders, she wore a wine-red trench, demonstrating that the best trench coats aren't necessarily neutral.

As one of the best British brands, Burberry has always set the standard when it comes to trench coats, and they certainly have paved the way for the current coat trends of 2025. Neutral classic trench coat hues will always have a place, but the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 that we've spotted are all about embracing rich, earthy tones just like Lumley's trench.

Wearing the Short Gabardine Fitzrovia Trench Coat paired with khaki flared trousers, the Burberry Highlands Bowling Bag​ , and some black heeled boots, this look offers the ultimate inspiration if you're currently on the hunt for chic and practical autumn outfit ideas.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike black or camel tones, this wine red colour offers a richness that complements other earthy autumn neutrals. It works seamlessly with khaki green and would even look great paired with blue denim shades, too.

Shop wine red trench coats

exact match Burberry Short Gabardine Fitzrovia Trench Coat £1,860 at Burberry If you're looking to invest in one of the best trench coats, this iconic trench should be a top contender. It features Burberry's signature water-resistant gabardine, an A-line cut, and a rich wine red colour. Nobody's Child Burgundy Double Breasted Trench Coat This trench coat has a relaxed cut, a heritage-inspired check lining, and a double-breasted design. Layer over your favourite knitwear pieces, smart poplin shirts, or floaty dresses this autumn. Avec Les Filles Double Breasted Faux Leather Trench Coat £127.98 at Nordstrom With an on-trend faux-leather finish, this polished trench coat will complement just about any outfit. It combines classic design features like a double-breasted closure and notch lapels with a contemporary faux-leather finish.

Shop the rest of the look

M&S Cotton Rich Cord Flared Slim Fit Trousers £40 at M&S With a flattering slim fit and a flared leg these trousers will slip seamlessly into your autumn capsule wardrobe. The khaki colour and corduroy material will pair perfectly with contrasting textures like cosy knitwear. Office Ava Block Heel Ankle Boots Black £65.99 at Office You can't go wrong with investing in a pair of heeled boots during the autumn season. This black leather pair are set on a thick block heel and feature a smart round-toe finish. Mango Braided Bowling Bag £59.99 at Mango Bowler bag silhouettes have become one of the autumn/winter handbag trends 2025 to know. Offering a practical handle-top design and a rich chocolate brown hue, this high-street find is an absolute gem.

The short-cropped silhouette is also something we've seen being favoured as one of the key autumn/winter fashion trends 2025. It offers a shorter, sharper finish and works well with high-waisted trousers too, making it practical for everyday use.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Absolutely Fabulous fans were pleased to see Joanna Lumley and Jennifer Saunders reunite as they sat front row at the Burberry spring/summer 2026 runway. Saunders wore a longline supple leather trench in the classic Castleford silhouette, styled with slingback heels and a scarf, both in the iconic Burberry check.