Can you wear wide-leg jeans with wellies? Jo Whiley demonstrates how to make this trending style wet-weather-ready

Reminding us that practicality doesn't always mean sacrificing style, Jo Whiley demonstrated how to navigate wide-leg jeans with wellies. A pairing that we had generally discounted as simply inappropriate for seasonal downpours, Jo used this simple hack to keep her style intact and her feet and jean hems dry.

Visiting Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm to go behind the scenes of the festival, Jo styled her outfit perfectly for the chilly, wet weather. And her rainy day outfit is one we can all recreate.

Wellies are a staple in every autumn capsule wardrobe, but we had no idea they could look so chic alongside the best wide-leg jeans. While skinnier denim styles that easily slip into tall boots come to mind as the most practical choice, our autumn outfit ideas can certainly benefit from the laid-back, baggy shape created by tucking more relaxed styles into wellington boots.

Tying in the black of her Hunter wellies via a black jumper and coat created a cohesive outfit, making the boots as stylish as they were practical for the task at

Jo is a huge fan of relaxed silhouettes and oversized pieces and this outfit combination is the perfect cosy answer to how to dress for the wet weather and ever-cooling climes we're experiencing right now.

