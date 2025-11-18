Can you wear wide-leg jeans with wellies? Jo Whiley demonstrates how to make this trending style wet-weather-ready

Reminding us that practicality doesn't always mean sacrificing style, Jo Whiley demonstrated how to navigate wide-leg jeans with wellies. A pairing that we had generally discounted as simply inappropriate for seasonal downpours, Jo used this simple hack to keep her style intact and her feet and jean hems dry.

Visiting Glastonbury’s Worthy Farm to go behind the scenes of the festival, Jo styled her outfit perfectly for the chilly, wet weather. And her rainy day outfit is one we can all recreate.

Wearing a pair of original Hunter Wellington boots, she protected the baggy hems of her dark-wash, wide-leg denim jeans by tucking them into the tall boots, creating a surprisingly chic silhouette. Teamed with a cosy Bella Freud 1970 jumper and a coordinating, black, cropped puffer coat, this is a practical outfit formula that's easy to add to our winter outfit ideas.

Shop Practical Wellies

EXACT MATCH Hunter Womens Original Wellington Boots £89.99 at Amazon Known as the makers of the best wellies, Hunter's iconic design has long been a favourite of festival goers. A low heel, tall leg design and buckle detailing on the sides give Jo's practical Hunter wellies a chic touch that makes styling them a breeze. Hunter Womens Field Huntress Rubber Boots £65 (was £80) at Amazon With a wide-leg fit, these Hunter wellies look just like Jo's but with a wider width for a more comfortable fit for those who traditionally need wider calf silhouettes. The black colourway is a classic that looks a little more polished than the iconic green design. Cotswold Sandringham Waterproof £41.99 at Amazon With a similar buckle detailing, low heel and branded tab on the front of the leg, these Cotswold wellies are a great alternative to Jo's Hunter pair. The black colourway gives them a bit of knee-high boot style, but with waterproofing power.

Get Jo Whiley's Look

Levi's Cinch Baggy Lightweight Jeans £80 at Levi's A fusion of baggy and fitted jeans - yes, really. This new release from Levi's has a fitted, cinched-in waist to highlight your shape, but with a relaxed, baggy leg for a 90s aesthetic. EXACT MATCH Bella Freud 1970 Jumper in Black £355 at Bella Freud Jo sized up with this jumper to get a baggier, oversized fit and we love the relaxed look this created. This instantly recognisable design is a winter-weather staple. H&M Nylon Puffer Jacket £34.99 at H&M One of the best winter coat trends 2025, you can't go wrong by investing in a simple, black puffer coat this season. Super versatile and warm, it's a layer you'll throw on day in, day out.

Wellies are a staple in every autumn capsule wardrobe, but we had no idea they could look so chic alongside the best wide-leg jeans. While skinnier denim styles that easily slip into tall boots come to mind as the most practical choice, our autumn outfit ideas can certainly benefit from the laid-back, baggy shape created by tucking more relaxed styles into wellington boots.

Tying in the black of her Hunter wellies via a black jumper and coat created a cohesive outfit, making the boots as stylish as they were practical for the task at

Jo is a huge fan of relaxed silhouettes and oversized pieces and this outfit combination is the perfect cosy answer to how to dress for the wet weather and ever-cooling climes we're experiencing right now.