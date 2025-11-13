Looking for winter outerwear? Jennifer Lawrence's take on leopard print is still just as inspirational

This might be a throwback to earlier in the year, but it just goes to show that some trends don't just fade out of fashion, and Jennifer Lawrence's leopard print coat is one of them. Which is something to think about when shopping the latest coat trends.

Outerwear often comes with quite a high price, it's what we would call an investment piece, and subsequently, you'd expect to wear your chosen piece for more than one season, and quite rightly so. Which means when you're shopping for the best winter coat trends, you need to think about which styles and silhouettes will still carry fashion currency a full 12 months later.

Luckily, retailers understand this sartorial dilemma, and for the most part, coat trends are often relatively timeless, for example, while heritage is a big deal right now, a version of this style is often at the fore in the cooler months, so you know when you buy a checked jacket, you'll still be able to wear it months down the line, and the same is true for fashion's continued love affair with leopard print.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jennifer Lawrence's coat might be a past season, but it looks just as trend-worthy for the coming months, as it did then, and that's because it has adhered to classic style rules. The leopard print is in the traditional animal print colour of warm neutrals, and the simple button-fronted design is well-tailored and features a classic cut and vintage-inspired collar, making it pretty timeless.

Teaming it with an overall casual ensemble of a sweater, chunky lug sole Chelsea boots and cosy tracksuit trousers and a beanie, Jennifer used her coat to add a fashionable finish to the low-key look. A reminder that statement outerwear can not just finish off an outfit, sometimes, it is the outfit.

Get the look

While fashion is all about looking forward, asking 'what's next', the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 demonstrate that everything comes back around, and sometimes, styles just don't date. This not only makes going through archive pictures a great source of inspiration, but it is also a reminder that well-chosen pieces can really max out their cost-per-wear in your wardrobe, lasting for years, rather than months.

When it comes to investing in the best winter coat trends 2025, look at the current trending looks and think about which silhouettes feel familiar, as this is a good indicator that these prints, shapes and colourways regularly come into fashion, making them a good investment.

Jennifer Lawrence's leopard print coat is a gorgeous statement design that lifts the energy of her casual look, and that styling tip alone is worth its weight in gold. While black coats are versatile, a statement design can be the lynch pin to your whole look, and remember, in winter months, it is your outerwear that gets to make a first impression.