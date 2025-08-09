Jamie Lee Curtis' shimmery trophy jacket will make the perfect extra layer as we move towards next season

The end of the summer is almost in sight, and it won’t be long until the hot weather becomes a little more unsettled and tricky to dress for. An easy way to take your warm-weather attire into cooler days is by opting for a hero jacket that will act as a chic extra layer but without being too heavy or hot to wear for the coming weeks.

Investing in the right kind of trophy jacket will mean you have a versatile and stylish item that answers what to wear over a dress, blouse or top. Not sure where to start? Try taking note from Jamie Lee Curtis and opt for something classic but with an added touch of shimmer. The 66yr old actress wowed in a sparkly boucle piece by Maria McManus, and used it to add some fashion magic to her pared-back black jumpsuit at the Las Culturistas Culture awards in Los Angeles last month. A hint of sparkle adds a modern feel to a traditional cropped jacket, and the star's textured piece will make a fine addition to any autumn capsule wardrobe.

You can find the very same button-down show-stopper (which is currently on sale) as well as some similar pieces below to recreate Jamie Lee's look whatever your budget.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Jacket

Shop More Jackets

The darker tone with a hint of shimmer lends itself well to after-hours and will make a great cover-up for your latest date night outfits, but you don’t need to save shimmery fabrics for PM wear. Slip your trophy jacket over a crisp white shirt and tailored trousers to the office or throw it over a slogan t-shirt for a fancy lunch.

When it comes to finishing touches, you won’t need much as your jacket has plenty of sparkles already. Instead, look for understated and simple jewels that will complement your trophy jacket rather than clash with it.