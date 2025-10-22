Prue Leith joins Age UK knitters to launch this year's fashion-forward Big Knit campaign

The Big Knit has returned and this time with a very fashionable twist - and I don't just mean the very fetching knitted beanies worn by the innocent smoothie bottles, no, this time there is a chance to win some genuine knitted fashion couture too.

Teaming up with cult fashion label House of Sunny, the limited line of fruity knitwear is punchy and bold, and draws its inspiration from innocent's smoothie range. Whether you're team strawberry, cherry, mango, lemon or pineapple, the bright innocent knitwear x House of Sunny collection is available via competition only, meaning you really do have to be in it to win it.

The Big Knit is a long-standing partnership between Age UK and innocent smoothie, and it's one I'm sure you'll recognise. As we hit winter, you'll probably have seen the brand's bottles sporting their very own fetching knitted hats, and for every bottle sold, 30p is donated to help support older people to live well.

The latest campaign is fronted by Prue Leith

Prue Leith dazzles in a limited-edition Big Knitwear piece from innocent x House of Sunny – a collection that transforms cosy knitwear into fruit-inspired, must-see statement pieces. It's all to celebrate the return of the Big Knit, raising funds for Age UK to help older people live well. (Image credit: Innocent Smoothie, Age UK, House of Sunny: Photo Serena Brown)

And who better to front this flavourful campaign than Prue Leith, and the TV icon is snapped alongside a selection of the Age UK knitters to model the House of Sunny fruity fashion line.

The model lineup is as refreshing as the smoothies, featuring Age UK knitters aged 69-85, including Sue, Amarjit, Raksha, and Mahavash. The fun and innovative collection is full of life and exudes joy.

Since its conception back in 2003, the Big Knit campaign has raised a staggering £3.6million, and the hat-wearing bottles are already back on shelves for this year's big fundraising drive.

(Image credit: Innocent Smoothie, Age UK, House of Sunny: Photo Serena Brown)

Jumpers and cardigans that will certainly turn heads, the collection is bold and unexpected, very much in line with The House of Sunny design ethos. And while the collection isn't available to buy, there are 300 jumpers and 450 cardigans up for grabs in a massive social media competition.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Given away to followers, there are further details on innocent’s website. With updates also announced on innocent Instagram, Facebook and TikTok channels. This is a chance to get involved in the conversation and raise awareness for the Big Knit cause.

(Image credit: Innocent Smoothie, Age UK, House of Sunny: Photo Serena Brown)

We have always loved innocent's playful outlook, and the brand has met its match with House of Sunny, who clearly have the same joyous outlook.

Snapped in a citrusy lemon emblazoned cardigan and a lovely cherry decorated design, Prue, looks fantastic in the collaborative pieces that we very much want to get our hands on. And even though the collection is a little bit out of the box, the wearable silhouettes and directional palettes mean that these standout knit styles will slot effortlessly into your autumn and winter wardrobe.

Live now, if you love the knits, try to win yourself one, but most importantly, support the campaign and the good work of Age UK either through donating via the innocent website or by looking out for a hat-topped bottle in Sainsbury's or Co-ops nationwide now.