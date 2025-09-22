Autumn, but make it nautical - Holly Willoughby’s sailor-style collared sweater and indigo jeans are a chic combination
The TV star proved that you can make a big impact with a neutral outfit - it's all down the little details
Holly Willoughby just celebrated her 10th year of being a Garnier Nutrisse Ambassador in style - quite literally, as her nautical-inspired outfit immediately caught my eye. She and Davina McCall, who was marking her 20 year ambassador milestone, enjoyed a quiz hosted by the brand on 17th September and went for smart-casual ensembles.
Holly steered away from some more traditional autumn outfit ideas and went for something a little more suited to the mild September weather. Her Frame collared top and indigo jeans subtly nodded to sailor style in a sophisticated way.
It was one of those outfits that is easy to throw on but looks like you’ve spent so much effort getting ready nonetheless. Holly’s knit is actually named by Frame as their "Sailor Sweater" and the statement collar with its contrasting trim earned this description.
Frame's best-selling sailor sweater now comes in 100% cashmere pointelle. It's soft, lightweight and breathable, with a contrast collar and subtle scalloping at the hem. This is definitely luxurious , but if you love this nautical-inspired design then you might be interested in investing.
The design is made from 100% cashmere with a pointelle finish for luxurious softness. Having at least a few pieces of knitwear made from natural fibres in your autumn capsule wardrobe is something I’d always advise because they’re very breathable.
Holly Willoughby’s sweater also featured scalloping on the hem and buttons running up the front. These details were subtle and yet had a huge impact on the overall design, as they transformed it from a pretty sweater into a more elevated piece.
The sailor collar helped with this and added a fun, fashion-forward edge. She chose to half-tuck it into her wide-leg indigo jeans and these looked almost navy in photos from the celebratory event. For me, this accentuated the sea-faring feel of the collar as navy blue and white are frequently associated with nautical uniforms.
Indigo washes have been a big denim trend throughout 2025 and they’re still proving popular now autumn has arrived. They’re inherently smarter than light-wash denim, partly because the dark tone means they’re closer to tailored trousers in appearance.
This makes indigo and other dark-wash jeans failsafes when you want jeans that will take you from day-to-night or for an event. The wide-leg shape of Holly’s jeans worked well with her top and if you like your silhouette being balanced, this was a good example to follow.
Pairing looser trousers or jeans with a form-fitting top and vice versa is great for this and looks so chic. Even though the TV star's top was monochrome and her jeans were blue, the deep tone of the denim wash complemented the white and black and kept her entire outfit to a neutral colour palette.
Although everyone has different preferences for the amount of colours and brightness of shades they wear, there’s something to be said for the elegant simplicity of an all-neutral look. Holly finished off her ensemble with pointed toe black boots and wore her gleaming blonde hair loose.
Her fellow Ambassador and broadcaster Davina McCall went for a "jeans-and-a-nice-top" outfit for the occasion. She stepped out in indigo jeans with a similar shape to Holly’s and added a matching dark blue shirt.
