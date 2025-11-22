Holly Willoughby steals the show at Winter Wonderland with gorgeous checked coat and Aspinal bag that’s 50% off right now
You should never underestimate the impact of beautiful outerwear and accessories - and she certainly didn't!
You can follow all the autumn/winter fashion trends you like, but there are two style essentials that will always make the most difference - your coat and accessories. When you’re out and about, that's often all people really see of your outfit.
Coordinating them is a failsafe way to give your look a sense of cohesion and that’s exactly what Holly Willoughby did when she attended the VIP preview of Winter Wonderland. The TV star is known as much for her impeccable style as she is her presenting and her Hobbs coat and Aspinal bag were a gorgeous combination.
Sadly, the Patricia wool coat has already sold out online, though Holly’s Ella Crossbody Bag is currently 50% off, down to £225, ahead of Black Friday. Of course, as Aspinal is one of the best British clothing brands it’s still a luxurious investment piece, though the price drop is welcome nonetheless.
Recreate Holly's Outfit
Exact Match
The Aspinal Black Friday sale has already begun and so if Holly Willoughby's gorgeous navy blue bag has caught your eye, there's never been a better time to invest. The Ella bag also comes in a variety of other colours and is handcrafted from full-grain leather.
Shop More Aspinal Sale Picks
Holly Willoughby went for a head-almost-to-toe navy blue and green theme with her Winter Wonderland outfit, and her bag is dark blue too. Handcrafted from full-grain leather with a crossbody strap, as designer handbags go, this is very practical.
It’s perfect for a day trip or a date night outfit, as something this size isn’t bulky and yet fits your essentials. The presenter wore hers securely over her green and blue coat. This fell to just above her ankles and had a smart lapel collar.
Puffers and duvet coats deserve a place in your winter capsule wardrobe, but for occasions where you want to be warm and slightly more formal, a longline coat is great. Checked designs like Holly’s add a pop of colour and a traditional feel.
If blue and green aren’t shades that would easily fit in with your signature style, then consider going for neutral hues instead. A brown or black checked coat is a lovely alternative that will work with plenty of other colours.
Holly Willoughby layered her coat over a matching navy crewneck jumper and what look to be indigo wide-leg jeans or trousers. Her boots are instantly identifiable as the Nanette boots from her collection with shoe brand Grenson.
She’s worn them a lot before and they adapted the style of Grenson’s classic Nanette boots. They have a chunky, lightweight sole and laces going up the front. As much as I’m a big fan of knee high boots for winter, chunkier ankle boots are a sturdy option when you’re going to be doing a lot of walking and want to be warm and comfortable.
It’s no wonder Holly chose her cleated boots for the VIP preview event for Winter Wonderland and she added some extra warmth with a snuggly navy bobble hat. She left her shoulder-length blonde tresses loose and added a festive flourish to her otherwise very minimal ensemble with bright cranberry-red polish on her fingernails.
