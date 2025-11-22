Holly Willoughby steals the show at Winter Wonderland with gorgeous checked coat and Aspinal bag that’s 50% off right now

You can follow all the autumn/winter fashion trends you like, but there are two style essentials that will always make the most difference - your coat and accessories. When you’re out and about, that's often all people really see of your outfit.

Coordinating them is a failsafe way to give your look a sense of cohesion and that’s exactly what Holly Willoughby did when she attended the VIP preview of Winter Wonderland. The TV star is known as much for her impeccable style as she is her presenting and her Hobbs coat and Aspinal bag were a gorgeous combination.

Sadly, the Patricia wool coat has already sold out online, though Holly’s Ella Crossbody Bag is currently 50% off, down to £225, ahead of Black Friday. Of course, as Aspinal is one of the best British clothing brands it’s still a luxurious investment piece, though the price drop is welcome nonetheless.

(Image credit: Photo by Simon Ackerman/WireImage via Getty)

Recreate Holly's Outfit

H&M Single-Breasted Checked Coat £74.99 at H&M This calf-length, single-breasted coat has shoulder pads for extra structure and welt front pockets. The inside is lined and the peak lapels and buttons give it a smart feel. Throw on with a neutral outfit and the check pattern will really pop. Exact Match Aspinal Ella Crossbody Bag Navy £225 (Was £450) at Aspinal The Aspinal Black Friday sale has already begun and so if Holly Willoughby's gorgeous navy blue bag has caught your eye, there's never been a better time to invest. The Ella bag also comes in a variety of other colours and is handcrafted from full-grain leather. M&S Suede Borg Lined Boots £56 (Was £70) at M&S Currently reduced in the sale, these boots are made from suede and lined with cosy, insulating borg. They're the perfect, affordable winter shoes and have a chunky block heel. They lace up the front, but have side zips too, and the soles are cleated.

Shop More Aspinal Sale Picks

Aspinal Large Ella Leather Pouch £57 (Was £95) at Aspinal If you're looking for a new clutch or pouch for the festive season and beyond then this one is under £60 in the Aspinal sale and is the pouch version of Holly's Ella bag. Like her bag, it also comes in several colours and is made from full-grain leather. Aspinal Raffia Crossbody Bag £175 (Was £350) at Aspinal You'll thank yourself when spring/summer comes around that you snapped up this beautiful camera bag in the sale. It's such a pretty bag for the warmer months and has the smooth tan leather and natural woven raffia for contrast. Aspinal Micro Lottie Crossbody Bag £225 (Was £450) at Aspinal Aspinal's Lottie bags are so classic and Zara Tindall has more than one in her collection. This micro version is still big enough for your bare essentials for an evening out or special occasion. It has the iconic letterbox closure and is lined in grosgrain.

Holly Willoughby went for a head-almost-to-toe navy blue and green theme with her Winter Wonderland outfit, and her bag is dark blue too. Handcrafted from full-grain leather with a crossbody strap, as designer handbags go, this is very practical.

It’s perfect for a day trip or a date night outfit, as something this size isn’t bulky and yet fits your essentials. The presenter wore hers securely over her green and blue coat. This fell to just above her ankles and had a smart lapel collar.

Puffers and duvet coats deserve a place in your winter capsule wardrobe, but for occasions where you want to be warm and slightly more formal, a longline coat is great. Checked designs like Holly’s add a pop of colour and a traditional feel.

(Image credit: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

If blue and green aren’t shades that would easily fit in with your signature style, then consider going for neutral hues instead. A brown or black checked coat is a lovely alternative that will work with plenty of other colours.

Holly Willoughby layered her coat over a matching navy crewneck jumper and what look to be indigo wide-leg jeans or trousers. Her boots are instantly identifiable as the Nanette boots from her collection with shoe brand Grenson.

She’s worn them a lot before and they adapted the style of Grenson’s classic Nanette boots. They have a chunky, lightweight sole and laces going up the front. As much as I’m a big fan of knee high boots for winter, chunkier ankle boots are a sturdy option when you’re going to be doing a lot of walking and want to be warm and comfortable.

(Image credit: Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

It’s no wonder Holly chose her cleated boots for the VIP preview event for Winter Wonderland and she added some extra warmth with a snuggly navy bobble hat. She left her shoulder-length blonde tresses loose and added a festive flourish to her otherwise very minimal ensemble with bright cranberry-red polish on her fingernails.