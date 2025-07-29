Holly Willoughby’s gingham bikini is the style of the summer if you love timeless swimwear

The best swimsuit brands deliver designs that make you feel fabulous, confident and comfortable all at the same time and this is no easy thing to achieve. This is why shopping for swimwear can be such a daunting prospect.

Timeless designs and neutral colours are my personal pick as they maximise the versatility of a bikini or swimsuit, meaning you can get a lot more wear out of them with different beachy outfits and cover-ups. It doesn’t come much more classic than a black bikini and Holly Willoughby just wore one with a subtle difference.

Taking to Instagram the presenter shared a picture of herself enjoying the sunshine wearing a black Hunza G bikini with an Adidas bucket hat. There are plenty of Hunza G swimsuit lookalikes out there, though Holly’s real deal is the Jean Ruffle design with gingham detailing.

Shop Holly's Bikini

Exact Match Hunza G Jean Ruffle Gingham Bikini £175 at Net-A-Porter Unlike many bikinis, Holly Willoughby's Hunza G swimwear comes in a set with the top and bottoms together and it's so pretty with it's ruffled gingham detailing. It's made from the brand's Crinkle™ seersucker and hugs your figure. La Redoute Gingham Swimsuit £59.99 at La Redoute If you prefer a one-piece when you go swimming then this one from La Redoute is a lovely option that embraces the gingham trend. It has adjustable straps that can be criss-crossed at the back and several covered buttons for decoration on the front. Similar Style Hunza G Loretta Gingham Bikini £195 at Net-A-Porter This bikini is very similar in style to Holly Willoughby's aside from the addition of straps which are perfect if you're not a big fan of bandeau swimwear. It's also made from Hunza G's Crinkle™ seersucker fabric and has high-cut briefs.

Shop More Black Swimwear

& Other Stories Textured Bow Swimsuit £57 at & Other Stories This textured swimsuit is simple but stunning. It has a square neckline and straps which finish in feminine bows on either shoulder. Worn with linen trousers or shorts you've got the perfect holiday outfit for before or after swimming. Next Black Hardware Bandeau Bikini £38 at Next Soft, stretchy and stylish, this crinkle bandeau bikini is a trendy and affordable option if you want a classic black swimsuit. The top is £20 and the bottoms are £18, and as they're sold separately you don't have to buy the matching set. The bikini top has a centre ring detail and is non-wired. H&M Light Shape Black Swimsuit £32.99 at H&M Also available in several other colours, this black swimsuit is fully lined and is designed to have a light shaping effect on the waist. The shoulder straps are adjustable and the cups have removable inserts for support. Gathered side seams add a touch of detail.

The top is a strapless, bandeau style and the bikini briefs are high-cut for a flattering, leg-elongating effect. Holly’s swimwear is made from the iconic Hunza G 'Crinkle™' seersucker material that’s super stretchy and hugs your figure.

Hunza G famously have a one-size USP and although their styles have a rather luxurious pricepoint, a black bikini is a great option. The gingham ruffles on Holly’s bikini bottoms and on the front of the top bring a feminine flourish and are also neutral.

As prints go, gingham is one that will never go out of fashion and is incredibly popular in the summer months. If you’re choosing a black or white swimsuit it can be fun to pick one with a hint of pattern just to jazz things up slightly.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for BGC Group)

Polka dots and stripes are equally wearable for those who aren’t as much of a fan of gingham as Holly Willoughby and you don’t have to reach for bikinis to take inspiration from her outfit.

Swimming costumes and tankinis are great alternatives and there are always so many monochrome designs out there to choose from if you want the best swimwear for your body type and signature style. The Celebrity Bear Hunt star wore her black bikini with a black bucket hat a la Oasis and accessorised further with jewellery.

Holly layered a dainty chain necklace with a beaded one bearing an ‘H’ initial charm. It can be easy to treat bikinis or swimsuits like workout gear (and often, they are) but for holidays they form a key part of your outfit.

To take this look from the poolside to a café, Holly could add a plain black cover-up or floaty linen dress and a pair of black sandals. The presenter is a big fan of a monochrome outfit and wore both an all-black outfit and an all-white outfit on different days of Glastonbury this year.

It’s a sophisticated and pared-back approach that she’s now proved works just as well with swimwear.