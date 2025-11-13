Can’t stretch to Jimmy Choo's this festive season? Neither can I. So I’ve found this strikingly similar pair from H&M instead

When I think of the ultimate party shoes, there is one pair that stands out against the rest. Jimmy Choo’s bing 65 black patent leather mules are unrivalled thanks to their chic black patent leather and a crystal-embellished strap that adds just the right amount of sparkle to the footwear.

Despite the high level of craftsmanship and leather body, the £895 price tag is out of budget, but, if, like me, you want the look without the cost, I've found this great lookalike pair at a high street retailer that costs just over £30.

As with the Jimmy Choo's, the H&M embellished heeled mules are in-between a stiletto and a kitten heel, with the same elegant silhouette, pointed toe, and embellished strap giving these lookalikes a high-end feel without breaking the bank. Perfect for party season, I'd wear them with dresses or jeans; they’re a festive style I’m picking up before they sell out.

Shop H&M’s Jimmy Choo Lookalikes

The main difference between the two pairs of heels is their finish. The Jimmy Choo bing 65 heels have a patent leather finish that looks timeless, yet directional, whether paired with your favourite jeans and blazer combo, or with an LBD for party-ready style. This versatility means they’ll see tons of wear as a staple in your autumn capsule wardrobe, both during and well after the festive season.

The H&M heels, however, are made from a matte synthetic material. This does give them a different look and feel to their designer counterparts, but they are no less timeless and versatile. With a little more give, the strap across the foot of the H&M design is actually an elasticated embellished strap. While the Jimmy Choo one is made from leather.

The slip-on mule remains a key autumn/winter shoe trend 2025, and this design plays right into that silhouette; however, the luxe embellishment also ensures this elevated shoe can be taken out for any event or occasion without dating.