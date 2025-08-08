Not sure what to wear this grey August? Clodagh McKenna's long trench, relaxed jeans and tan sandals are a stunning failsafe
If you're unsure what to wear in this unpredictable weather then Clodagh's combination is a stylish option
After weeks of wondering what to wear in the heat, these grey August days have many of us looking for more transitional seasonal pieces. It doesn’t come much more perfect for this than a classic trench coat which is a staple when you want an extra layer that isn’t too bulky.
Add in some comfy jeans and flat sandals and you’re good to go - as Clodagh McKenna just showed. The chef provides just as much fashion inspiration as she does foodie inspiration and for a trip back to her hometown of Cork in Ireland, she went for this simple style combination.
Her trench was on the longer side without being floor-sweeping and fell to her shins. It was single-breasted and had a neat collar and long sleeves which she ruched up to elbow-length.
Recreate Clodagh's Outfit
If the beige option isn't for you, then this coat also comes in navy, sage green and khaki which are also very neutral. Like Clodagh's coat this one is single-breasted and has a smart collar. The lining is trendy gingham print and it has a relaxed, slightly oversized fit.
Shop More Trench Coats
This comes in petite and regular versions and three different colours, including this soft sand tone. It's lightweight and shower-resistant, with a notched lapel collar and double-breasted design. The waist belt is adjustable and there's a single storm flap too.
The best trench coats around tend to be either black or a sandy tone and Clodagh’s was no exception. It was a warm tan tone that complements pretty much any other colours, meaning she can get plenty of wear out of this coat with a lot of different pieces.
This is why I would always go for a neutral shade when I’m shopping for trenches, as they don’t require careful consideration of what to wear them with to avoid colour clashes. The ITV star wore her coat unbuttoned for a less formal feel and this worked well with her outfit underneath.
In a video where she was discussing her upcoming appearance at the Cork on a Fork Festival, Clodagh gave us a glimpse of the rest of her look. It consisted of a blue and white striped shirt left untucked over a pair of straight leg jeans.
Denim trends come and go, but straight leg jeans have never really gone out of fashion and they’re a nice mid-point between comfy wide-leg styles and streamlined ones. A mid-blue wash like hers can also be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, as they’re not as formal as indigo jeans or as casual as light blue to start off with.
The smartness of the chef’s trench elevated her jeans into more of a smart-casual outfit and her footwear of choice helped with this too. Whilst I’m a big fan of the Birkenstock Arizonas for the summer months, they’re admittedly not the most elegant of shoes and simple slip-on flat sandals are a great alternative.
Clodagh McKenna’s sandals were a warm tan tone with a layered strap running across the top of her feet. Other than that, they were entirely plain - another clever move when you want to slip on your shoes in a rush and be confident they’ll always go with your outfit.
They didn’t exactly match her trench coat, but because they’re a similar colour palette the sandals went well with it. Had she needed a bag for this video, I would’ve expected her to have gone for a tan crossbody for practicality.
With her golden blonde hair swept back into a relaxed updo, Clodagh looked comfortable and put-together. This is an outfit that's easy to pass over in favour of bright colours and fun prints for summer, though it’s far more wearable day-to-day.
Emma is a Royal Editor with eight years experience working in publishing. She specialises in the British Royal Family, ranging from protocol to outfits. Alongside putting her royal knowledge to good use, Emma knows all there is to know about the latest TV shows on the BBC, ITV and more. When she’s not writing about the latest royal outing or unmissable show to add to your to-watch list, Emma enjoys cooking, long walks and watching yet more crime dramas!