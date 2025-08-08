Not sure what to wear this grey August? Clodagh McKenna's long trench, relaxed jeans and tan sandals are a stunning failsafe

After weeks of wondering what to wear in the heat, these grey August days have many of us looking for more transitional seasonal pieces. It doesn’t come much more perfect for this than a classic trench coat which is a staple when you want an extra layer that isn’t too bulky.

Add in some comfy jeans and flat sandals and you’re good to go - as Clodagh McKenna just showed. The chef provides just as much fashion inspiration as she does foodie inspiration and for a trip back to her hometown of Cork in Ireland, she went for this simple style combination.

Her trench was on the longer side without being floor-sweeping and fell to her shins. It was single-breasted and had a neat collar and long sleeves which she ruched up to elbow-length.

Recreate Clodagh's Outfit

La Redoute Oversized Trench Coat £99.99 at La Redoute If the beige option isn't for you, then this coat also comes in navy, sage green and khaki which are also very neutral. Like Clodagh's coat this one is single-breasted and has a smart collar. The lining is trendy gingham print and it has a relaxed, slightly oversized fit. Mango Mid-Rise Straight-Leg Jeans £49.99 at Mango Mid-rise and straight-leg, these timeless jeans have the classic five pockets and button and zip fastening. The belt loops mean you can accessorise these easily and they'd look great with a breezy shirt, sandals and trench like Clodagh's. Dune Layyla Tan Stitch Detail Sandals £45 (Was £99) at Dune Currently reduced to under £50 in the sale, the Dune Layyla sandals are made from leather and have intricate stitch detailing. The soft, flat sole makes these a great daytime or holiday option and the open toe design is so summery.

Shop More Trench Coats

M&S Cotton Rich Belted Longline Trench £79 at M&S With a longline design for extra coverage, this cotton-rich trench is a brilliant choice if you prefer double-breasted designs. It's fully lined for comfort and has smart epaulettes on the shoulders, buttoned cuff straps and a detachable belt. Mango Classic Black Belted Trench Coat £89.99 at Mango Crafted from 100% cotton fabric, this straight-cut trench coat features a lapel collar and long sleeves with epaulettes on the cuffs. There are two practical side pockets, an adjustable belt, and a back vent at the hem too. Next Sand Shower Resistant Trench Coat £65 at Next This comes in petite and regular versions and three different colours, including this soft sand tone. It's lightweight and shower-resistant, with a notched lapel collar and double-breasted design. The waist belt is adjustable and there's a single storm flap too.

The best trench coats around tend to be either black or a sandy tone and Clodagh’s was no exception. It was a warm tan tone that complements pretty much any other colours, meaning she can get plenty of wear out of this coat with a lot of different pieces.

This is why I would always go for a neutral shade when I’m shopping for trenches, as they don’t require careful consideration of what to wear them with to avoid colour clashes. The ITV star wore her coat unbuttoned for a less formal feel and this worked well with her outfit underneath.

In a video where she was discussing her upcoming appearance at the Cork on a Fork Festival, Clodagh gave us a glimpse of the rest of her look. It consisted of a blue and white striped shirt left untucked over a pair of straight leg jeans.

(Image credit: Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Penelope Chilvers)

Denim trends come and go, but straight leg jeans have never really gone out of fashion and they’re a nice mid-point between comfy wide-leg styles and streamlined ones. A mid-blue wash like hers can also be dressed up or down depending on the occasion, as they’re not as formal as indigo jeans or as casual as light blue to start off with.

The smartness of the chef’s trench elevated her jeans into more of a smart-casual outfit and her footwear of choice helped with this too. Whilst I’m a big fan of the Birkenstock Arizonas for the summer months, they’re admittedly not the most elegant of shoes and simple slip-on flat sandals are a great alternative.

Clodagh McKenna’s sandals were a warm tan tone with a layered strap running across the top of her feet. Other than that, they were entirely plain - another clever move when you want to slip on your shoes in a rush and be confident they’ll always go with your outfit.

They didn’t exactly match her trench coat, but because they’re a similar colour palette the sandals went well with it. Had she needed a bag for this video, I would’ve expected her to have gone for a tan crossbody for practicality.

With her golden blonde hair swept back into a relaxed updo, Clodagh looked comfortable and put-together. This is an outfit that's easy to pass over in favour of bright colours and fun prints for summer, though it’s far more wearable day-to-day.