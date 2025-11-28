When it comes to Christmas party outfits, Claudia Winkleman's Parisian style is hard to beat

We all know that French women are some of the most stylish in the world, and it seems that Claudia Winkleman heeded their style advice in this elegant little black dress. Sticking to timeless outfit formulas is a French woman's secret weapon, and while this snap was taken backstage at Strictly Come Dancing 2024, I think you'll agree that this boucle black dress with pearl-embellished neckline stands the test of time.

While Claudia finished her ensemble with cherry red slingback heels and gold jewellery, a great option for the festive season, this dress can easily be reinvented over and over again, making it an ideal contender for your capsule wardrobe. Add a black tuxedo longline blazer, black heels, an embellished clutch and a slick of red lipstick and you have a whole new party look, meaning this investment buy can take you through multiple events with ease.

The boucle fabric, pearls and feminine silhouette give an air of Chanel, adding an extra Parisian and polished feel to the dress, which is still available in all sizes, and 40% off in this year's Black Friday sale. A truly classic buy that you can enjoy for many years to come.

A post shared by NADINE MERABI (@nadinemerabi) A photo posted by on

This elegant dress is by fashion designer and celebrity favourite, Nadine Merabi, who has a long list of celebrity fans and a real flair for occasion wear. The dress in question is called the Simone, crafted with a body contouring bodice that delivers the ultimate fit and flare silhouette, flattering curves effortlessly.

The boucle fabric offers a more wintery texture, but still feels supremely elegant, and the pearl neckline is the icing on the cake. Available in sizes XS to XL, there is still a full roster of sizes available, and the additional beadwork and lurex thread in the fabric spin this into the perfect party piece.

Shop Black Boucle Dresses & Accessories

If you're looking to refresh your winter capsule wardrobe, adding a timeless little black dress is always a good idea. Boucle dresses have a subtle Parisian feel that makes them look and feel expensive. The additional pearl embellishment on Claudia's frock definitely ups the ante in terms of style and design, but it's subtle enough that you can enjoy this piece again and again.

For a cosier, more dressed-down feel, perhaps for the office, then onto a dinner event, try pairing your black dress with loafers and tights for the morning, before adding heels and extra jewellery for a night out.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors