When it comes to Christmas party outfits, Claudia Winkleman's Parisian style is hard to beat

This is one of the best little black dresses I've seen in ages

Claudia Winkleman
We all know that French women are some of the most stylish in the world, and it seems that Claudia Winkleman heeded their style advice in this elegant little black dress. Sticking to timeless outfit formulas is a French woman's secret weapon, and while this snap was taken backstage at Strictly Come Dancing 2024, I think you'll agree that this boucle black dress with pearl-embellished neckline stands the test of time.

While Claudia finished her ensemble with cherry red slingback heels and gold jewellery, a great option for the festive season, this dress can easily be reinvented over and over again, making it an ideal contender for your capsule wardrobe. Add a black tuxedo longline blazer, black heels, an embellished clutch and a slick of red lipstick and you have a whole new party look, meaning this investment buy can take you through multiple events with ease.

This elegant dress is by fashion designer and celebrity favourite, Nadine Merabi, who has a long list of celebrity fans and a real flair for occasion wear. The dress in question is called the Simone, crafted with a body contouring bodice that delivers the ultimate fit and flare silhouette, flattering curves effortlessly.

The boucle fabric offers a more wintery texture, but still feels supremely elegant, and the pearl neckline is the icing on the cake. Available in sizes XS to XL, there is still a full roster of sizes available, and the additional beadwork and lurex thread in the fabric spin this into the perfect party piece.

If you're looking to refresh your winter capsule wardrobe, adding a timeless little black dress is always a good idea. Boucle dresses have a subtle Parisian feel that makes them look and feel expensive. The additional pearl embellishment on Claudia's frock definitely ups the ante in terms of style and design, but it's subtle enough that you can enjoy this piece again and again.

For a cosier, more dressed-down feel, perhaps for the office, then onto a dinner event, try pairing your black dress with loafers and tights for the morning, before adding heels and extra jewellery for a night out.

Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

