"I’ve learned the tricks to flatter an hourglass figure" - Christina Hendricks' new collection for Joanie is created with curves in mind

Six-time Emmy-nominated actress Christina Hendricks has long been known for her glamorous, vintage-inspired sense of style, and she's finally sharing it with us all. She's teamed up with British clothing brand Joanie to create a collection of dresses, designed with curves in mind and released just in time for party season.
Launched yesterday, there are 12 dresses to choose from, each one costing £129, and available in UK sizes 8 to 26. The Mad Men star called the collection "a dream come true... I hope women feel beautiful, interesting, and ultimately themselves in these dresses".
The star has taken her own experiences and what she's learnt from stylists over the years to craft a collection that is, as she calls it, "cut for curves". She explained to woman&home that she's used to "looking at clothing with the goal of precision of balance on the figure and flattering finishes. Whether it’s for a character, a red carpet, or an awards show, it’s noticing the fit at 360 degrees. I’ve learned the tricks to flatter an hourglass figure and not everyone can say that."
Christina, now 50, says her style is still very similar to the way she dressed in her 20s and 30s. "The difference now", she explains, "is I have more knowledge about where to access the pieces and things I love."
The collection is well worth investing in, and fans of Joanie will know this really is a marriage made in fashion heaven. Before you scroll through, I'll leave you with Christina's amazing approach to style: "I don’t know that I’ve ever received fashion advice. But if I have, I would never follow it. I’m a bit of a rebel when it comes to things I love. If I love it, I’m wearing it. "
You'll never go too far wrong with a floral print midi dress, and the sunshine yellow colour of this one, contrasted against the chinoiserie print, is stunning. The wrap-over shape is a winner, and the floaty sleeves are very flattering.
Christina told woman&home, "My favourite piece from the collection is Vetiver, the “smoking jacket” dress. I’ve always been a fan of wearing bedroom pieces outdoors, but that usually translates into slips or camisoles being worn out. I like that this is the full bedroom look but it’s so tailored it tricks one into seeing a perfectly acceptable outdoor dress."
A very refreshing twist on a classic little black dress, this one has a little collar, a keyhole cut out, and a jacquard fabric. The details on these designs are really impressive; you can see how much thought has gone into every element.
If you're a fan of dresses with pockets this butter yellow and dusty blue print dress is a must-have for your collection. The V-neckline balances out the long sleeves, and Joanie advises the fit is regular so you can take your regular size.
I love that Christina also really encourages people to customise the dresses to suit their style. She says: "I have learned from stylists that I have worked with, Lawren Sample, especially, that anything is possible. Don’t look at what a garment is, look at what it could be. That might mean hemming a dress, changing a sleeve, or it might mean trying something on with a mismatched belt that you never imagined would have tied the whole look together. Think outside the dress."
Joanie’s Founder, Lucy Gledhill, said of the collection: “Christina is an absolute magpie for nostalgia, and just wild about whimsy. She makes you wonder, ‘Why have the everyday version, when you can have a fancy one? We used the same principle in our line of dresses - they are not traditional occasion gowns, they are dresses that elevate your everyday and enhance your weekend plans. They make you feel amazing because they are that little bit more special. They amplify the feeling of dressing up for the small stuff - of dressing up for YOU.”
