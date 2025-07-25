Charlotte Hawkins just wore a Boden sale dress that shows why we should be clashing colours

There are some colours that complement each other perfectly and others we might not be as comfortable wearing together - like red and pink. Some people hold fast to the old fashion rule that these two shades are too similar and clash when worn together.

I’ve never been a big believer in these kinds of restrictions (I love blue and green together too) and neither is Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins. The presenter is a big fan of wearing both red and pink and her latest look combined them in one single item from Boden.

Boden is one of the best British clothing brands around if you want fun colours and bold patterns. Charlotte’s outfit for GMB on 24th July was their Amara design, which is currently reduced from £120 to £72 in the sale.

Exact Match Boden Amara Embroidered Dress £72 (Was £120) at Boden Available in petite and regular versions, Charlotte's embroidered dress makes the combination of pink and red look fabulous. There are handy pockets in the skirt and the fabric belt is detachable. The fabric is cotton and the flattering fit and flare shape is a timeless choice.

Boden Bella Puff Maxi Dress £88.20 (126) at Boden This cotton floral dress has the pink and red tones of Charlotte's frock, but is slightly more understated thanks to the white base shade. It has feminine puff sleeves, plenty of volume in the maxi-length skirt and side seam pockets. Boden Elodie V-Neck Cardigan £43 (Was £86) at Boden Breezy summer evenings call for a light layer and the Elodie cardigan is a brilliant option. It's made from pure cotton with stitch detailing and long sleeves. It would work worn over dresses or with vest tops and jeans. Boden Westbourne Trousers £58.80 (Was £98) at Boden Boden's popular Westbourne trousers now come in breathable linen and have the same comfy wide-leg shape we love. You can't go wrong with cropped linen trousers in the summer and I'd wear these with a neutral vest top and flat sandals.

She shared a picture of her wearing it on Instagram and in her caption declared that she simply "had" to give this dress a twirl. The skirt is voluminous and the tiered detailing gives it a gorgeous shape, though it’s made from unstructured, comfy cotton.

Regardless of which silhouettes you want to wear in the heat, choosing breathable materials like cotton and linen can help you to feel a little cooler. Charlotte’s dress has a notched V-neckline, puffed sleeves and practical pockets in the skirt.

This is a timeless and easy-to-wear shape, though what really makes this on-sale Boden dress stand out is the colour combination. You can get it in several different shades and Charlotte Hawkins went for the poppy red and peony pink one.

Primarily scarlet, the dress has intricate pink floral embroidery on the sleeves and stitch embroidery framing the neckline and running in a line on the skirt. It’s not an overwhelming amount of pink but the contrast brings depth and dimension to Charlotte’s dress.

Colour clashing can be incredibly effective and doesn’t have to be daunting if you go for a piece like this where the second hue is minimal. Pink and red also have similar undertones which makes them easier to pair together in one cohesive ensemble.

When it comes to what accessories to wear with a vibrant dress like this my advice is always to go for a less is more approach. The presenter matched her shoes to her frock and stepped out in red court shoe heels.

The colour might have been just as striking as her outfit, but the design was classic and the co-ordination also helped to mellow the final effect. Neutral shoes in general would work well with a piece like this, especially warm hues like cream or tan.

The same goes for bags and although Charlotte didn’t need a bag when she was live on-air, a tan crossbody bag would have finished off the look nicely. She does tend to match her accessories whenever she wears pink and red, though.

In June the ITV star wore a pink and red floral dress to Royal Ascot and in May she presented GMB in a gradient red-to-pink design. If it becomes a monthly occurrence, I can’t wait to see what pink and red outfit she’ll wear in August.