Cat Deeley proves you can still wear white jeans into autumn with this clever styling hack
Here's how to reinvent your favourite white jeans for the autumn
When we’re building our autumn capsule wardrobes and pulling together cosy autumn outfit ideas, shades like black, burgundy, and chocolate brown are at the forefront of our selections. But Cat Deeley has reminded us that we can effortlessly transition our summery white trousers and jeans into the cooler months too.
Presenting This Morning on 13 October, she stunned in a pair of white suit trousers, which she styled with Sézane’s ambre shirt to inject some autumnal, terracotta colour. The blouse boasted a simple floral design in ecru, making it the perfect piece to style with white flares, taking a summery style into autumn.
While we didn’t get a great look at Cat’s shoe of choice, but we'd say it looks like she’s wearing her favourite LK Bennett Caterina boots, which are still sold out but complement the blouse perfectly with their tanned leather shade. These worked perfectly with the warm-toned gems making up her Iced Gemstone Necklace by Craftd, adding to the overall autumn feel of her outfit.
Get Cat's Look
EXACT MATCH
This stunning Sézane blouse is only available in a few sizes and it's no surprise that it's selling out. With a soft, autumnal colour palette and bold print, it's ideal for wearing with white trousers or jeans throughout the season.
With a high waist and flared hem, these white trousers from H&M are a great high-street piece to get Cat's look with. Dress them up with pointed-toe boots and a blouse, or down with your best white trainers and a knitted sweater.
While there’s plenty of outfit inspiration to be found in the latest autumn/winter fashion trends from the runway, woman&home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum says that Cat’s look is particularly handy to take notes from as we transition out of our summer wardrobes but still want to incorporate staple pieces like our white trousers and jeans into our cosier, seasonal looks.
She said, “If you thought white trousers and jeans had to go away at the end of August, Cat's outfit proves you wrong. Restyling your white trousers with autumnal shades such as tan and chocolate brown is a great way of making them seasonally appropriate for the next couple of months. And of course, once November hits, you can team them with white and cream for a winter-ready feel.”
This outfit formula is one we’ll be copying as we create white jeans outfits for the autumn, with the season’s staple rich shades of burgundy, burnt-orange, sage green and mocha brown pairing effortlessly with white hues. Whether you opt for a blouse and boots like Cat, or layer on some knitwear and cosy UGG boots instead, using autumn tones to dial down bright summery shades is a sure-fire way to build an easy-going autumnal look.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
