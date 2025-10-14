Cat Deeley proves you can still wear white jeans into autumn with this clever styling hack

When we’re building our autumn capsule wardrobes and pulling together cosy autumn outfit ideas, shades like black, burgundy, and chocolate brown are at the forefront of our selections. But Cat Deeley has reminded us that we can effortlessly transition our summery white trousers and jeans into the cooler months too.

Presenting This Morning on 13 October, she stunned in a pair of white suit trousers, which she styled with Sézane’s ambre shirt to inject some autumnal, terracotta colour. The blouse boasted a simple floral design in ecru, making it the perfect piece to style with white flares, taking a summery style into autumn.

While we didn’t get a great look at Cat’s shoe of choice, but we'd say it looks like she’s wearing her favourite LK Bennett Caterina boots, which are still sold out but complement the blouse perfectly with their tanned leather shade. These worked perfectly with the warm-toned gems making up her Iced Gemstone Necklace by Craftd, adding to the overall autumn feel of her outfit.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Get Cat's Look

EXACT MATCH Sézane Ambre Shirt £115 at Sézane This stunning Sézane blouse is only available in a few sizes and it's no surprise that it's selling out. With a soft, autumnal colour palette and bold print, it's ideal for wearing with white trousers or jeans throughout the season. H&M Flared Twill Trousers £27.99 at H&M With a high waist and flared hem, these white trousers from H&M are a great high-street piece to get Cat's look with. Dress them up with pointed-toe boots and a blouse, or down with your best white trainers and a knitted sweater. Daisy London Turquoise Charm Necklace 18ct Gold Plate £174.99 at Craftd Gemstone necklaces are having a moment right now and Cat's piece, linked above is a gorgeous take on the trend. To add a contrasting colour, that still works with autumnal shades, try this gold and turquoise design. Mango Embroidered Lyocell Shirt £45.99 at Mango With a similar warm-toned shade making this shirt feel incredibly autumnal, it's a great alternative to Cat's Sézane piece. The embroidered detail adds so much charm to the design. Next Ecru N. Premium Cord Bootcut Trousers £46 at Next These flared suit trousers have the autumnal addition of a cord-textured fabric to bring its ecru shade into the season with style, and reviews praise the 'really soft' fabric and 'very comfortable' fit of the flared trousers. Boden Kitten Ankle Boots-Cognac £239 at Boden Cat's LK Bennett boots might be sold out, but this suede pair from Boden are a great alternative whose lower heel makes them a lot more versatile for day-to-day wear. Made of directional suede, they'll see you through autumn with ease.

While there’s plenty of outfit inspiration to be found in the latest autumn/winter fashion trends from the runway, woman&home’s Fashion Editor Rivkie Baum says that Cat’s look is particularly handy to take notes from as we transition out of our summer wardrobes but still want to incorporate staple pieces like our white trousers and jeans into our cosier, seasonal looks.

She said, “If you thought white trousers and jeans had to go away at the end of August, Cat's outfit proves you wrong. Restyling your white trousers with autumnal shades such as tan and chocolate brown is a great way of making them seasonally appropriate for the next couple of months. And of course, once November hits, you can team them with white and cream for a winter-ready feel.”

This outfit formula is one we’ll be copying as we create white jeans outfits for the autumn, with the season’s staple rich shades of burgundy, burnt-orange, sage green and mocha brown pairing effortlessly with white hues. Whether you opt for a blouse and boots like Cat, or layer on some knitwear and cosy UGG boots instead, using autumn tones to dial down bright summery shades is a sure-fire way to build an easy-going autumnal look.