Cat Deeley's toffee satin top would pair perfectly with denim for an elevated evening look - and it's under £25
It's officially jeans and a nice top weather
A great top can make even the most basic outfit feel put together, and Cat Deeley just proved exactly this. Her satin halter neck sleeveless blouse from Zara she wore on This Morning is exactly the kind of piece I’m always looking for—simple, stylish, and surprisingly affordable.
With our spring capsule wardrobes to consider, we're on the hunt for lighter wardrobe staples that can be dressed up easily for the ultimate date night outfits, special events, or even outdoor parties (weather permitting). And Cat Deeley's satin halter neck top from Zara is exactly the kind of staple we're in need of.
Featuring a silky satin material, rich toffee colour, and a flattering halter neck shape, this blouse will not only transform your eveningwear; it's also ideal for a range of body types due to its flattering drape. Plus, it can be layered up with a cardigan or blazer when the temperature drops, making it ideal for spring's unpredictable weather.
Shop The Satin Top & Similar Styles
exact match
If you're wanting to upgrade your blouse collections this toffee halter neck top should be a top contender. Team this with almost anything from your wardrobe, from your favourite barrel leg jeans to smart tailored trousers, this staple won't disappoint.
If you prefer lighter shades this beige option is equally impactful. Style with dark indigo denim, brown tailored trousers or even luxurious ecru-coloured jeans. Finish off your outfit with gold statement earrings and a matching gold bracelet.
Offering a similar style and halter neck design to the Zara top, this satin blouse comes in a light pinkish colour that's perfect for wearing into the warmer months. Not only this but it also features an added bow-tie that seats neatly on the shoulder.
How to style the satin halter neck top
exact match
This faux-leather skirt is fitted around the waist and fans out into flattering pleats. You could style this skirt with simple daytime t-shirts, light cotton blouses or dress up with a contrasting material such as silk or satin.
After trying this jeans on in-store, I can confidently say that these are some of the most comfortable jeans on the high-street this season. They are made with cotton and feature 1% elastane which offer a stretchy, roomy fit that you could wear all-day without any complaints.
These faux-suede tan ankle boots are certainly in line with the shoe trends of 2025. with their soft brown material and stylish pointed toe, these boots are certain to make an impact whether you're wearing them with midi-skirts, dresses or a trouser suit.
Styled with the Pleated Midi Skirt from Phase Eight, she tucks the satin halter neck top, which creates a cinched-waist silhouette. You could easily tuck this blouse into some high-waisted denim jeans or some smart tailored trousers in ecru. She finishes off this look with some tan suede boots, which add further texture to this whole outfit.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
