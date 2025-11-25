Cat Deeley wows in one of this season's biggest colour trends. This ruby hue is perfect for party season

A trend-driven look, Cat Deeley's polished two-piece gives festive jumpsuits a run for their money

Cat Deeley on This Morning
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
Jump to category:
Rivkie Baum's avatar
By
published
in News

Cat Deeley's 'This Morning' looks serve as constant style inspiration, and her latest Ruby Red ensemble is no exception. Riffing on this season's love of deep red, merlot and burgundy hues, the stylish two-piece from British clothing brand, ME+EM was the perfect smart casual ensemble for her presenting stint on morning TV.

Comprised of a silk sleeveless, draped, scarf neck blouse and a pair of coordinating, front pleated, wide-leg trousers, Cat highlighted her waist with a mock croc, brown leather belt with subtle gold buckle detail. Completing her look with a pair of pointed-toe, brown leather, mock croc boots. The star looked directional and stylish, and her exact look is still available.

Cat Deeley's bold coord shines bright on This Morning

Cat Deeley on the set of This Morning in a merlot-hued jumpsuit with scarf neck

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Easily worn as separates, there's something particularly powerful about Cat's ensemble as a colour-drenched look. The delightful ruby red hue almost has a merlot/cherry undertone, which only enhances its trend-worthiness.

With a similar aesthetic to the best jumpsuits, Cat highlights her waist with a leather belt to draw the eye in and narrow her middle before adding height and volume with her wide-leg trousers.

The front pleat of her trousers helps to draw the eye down the body, adding inches and lengthening her look, creating a tailored, but softly glam and relaxed finish that fits perfectly with the duties she had to fulfil. Accenting her outfit with a gold bangle on each wrist and a pair of boots, we have some great lookalikes and exact matches below.

Get the look

Cat Deeley has really been delivering on the style front of late. A lover of directional outfits, but somehow managing to make them look timeless too, her love of high-quality brands means that when we find an exact match, we know the pieces make for good investments.

Perfect for party season and beyond, Cat shows that wearing a strong colour head to toe need not be daunting, and her colour-drenched look is an elegant option for going from work to festive gatherings this season, with little to no outfit tweaks.

Pairing her look with modern finishes, such as a mock croc belt and shoes, Cat takes a classic silk shirt and tailored trouser combo to new heights, and you can too.

Rivkie Baum
Rivkie Baum
Fashion channel editor

Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.


Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.