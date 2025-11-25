Cat Deeley wows in one of this season's biggest colour trends. This ruby hue is perfect for party season

Cat Deeley's 'This Morning' looks serve as constant style inspiration, and her latest Ruby Red ensemble is no exception. Riffing on this season's love of deep red, merlot and burgundy hues, the stylish two-piece from British clothing brand, ME+EM was the perfect smart casual ensemble for her presenting stint on morning TV.

Comprised of a silk sleeveless, draped, scarf neck blouse and a pair of coordinating, front pleated, wide-leg trousers, Cat highlighted her waist with a mock croc, brown leather belt with subtle gold buckle detail. Completing her look with a pair of pointed-toe, brown leather, mock croc boots. The star looked directional and stylish, and her exact look is still available.

The scarf neck has become quite the autumn/winter fashion trend for 2025, spotted on everything from tops to cardigans and even outerwear. As scarves have enjoyed a resurgence on the catwalk and the high street, the clever, draped neckline has been embraced and experimented with, giving shoppers lots of versatility in their looks.

Cat Deeley's bold coord shines bright on This Morning

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Easily worn as separates, there's something particularly powerful about Cat's ensemble as a colour-drenched look. The delightful ruby red hue almost has a merlot/cherry undertone, which only enhances its trend-worthiness.

With a similar aesthetic to the best jumpsuits, Cat highlights her waist with a leather belt to draw the eye in and narrow her middle before adding height and volume with her wide-leg trousers.

The front pleat of her trousers helps to draw the eye down the body, adding inches and lengthening her look, creating a tailored, but softly glam and relaxed finish that fits perfectly with the duties she had to fulfil. Accenting her outfit with a gold bangle on each wrist and a pair of boots, we have some great lookalikes and exact matches below.

Get the look

Cat Deeley has really been delivering on the style front of late. A lover of directional outfits, but somehow managing to make them look timeless too, her love of high-quality brands means that when we find an exact match, we know the pieces make for good investments.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Perfect for party season and beyond, Cat shows that wearing a strong colour head to toe need not be daunting, and her colour-drenched look is an elegant option for going from work to festive gatherings this season, with little to no outfit tweaks.

Pairing her look with modern finishes, such as a mock croc belt and shoes, Cat takes a classic silk shirt and tailored trouser combo to new heights, and you can too.