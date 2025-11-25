Cat Deeley wows in one of this season's biggest colour trends. This ruby hue is perfect for party season
A trend-driven look, Cat Deeley's polished two-piece gives festive jumpsuits a run for their money
Cat Deeley's 'This Morning' looks serve as constant style inspiration, and her latest Ruby Red ensemble is no exception. Riffing on this season's love of deep red, merlot and burgundy hues, the stylish two-piece from British clothing brand, ME+EM was the perfect smart casual ensemble for her presenting stint on morning TV.
Comprised of a silk sleeveless, draped, scarf neck blouse and a pair of coordinating, front pleated, wide-leg trousers, Cat highlighted her waist with a mock croc, brown leather belt with subtle gold buckle detail. Completing her look with a pair of pointed-toe, brown leather, mock croc boots. The star looked directional and stylish, and her exact look is still available.
The scarf neck has become quite the autumn/winter fashion trend for 2025, spotted on everything from tops to cardigans and even outerwear. As scarves have enjoyed a resurgence on the catwalk and the high street, the clever, draped neckline has been embraced and experimented with, giving shoppers lots of versatility in their looks.
Cat Deeley's bold coord shines bright on This Morning
Easily worn as separates, there's something particularly powerful about Cat's ensemble as a colour-drenched look. The delightful ruby red hue almost has a merlot/cherry undertone, which only enhances its trend-worthiness.
With a similar aesthetic to the best jumpsuits, Cat highlights her waist with a leather belt to draw the eye in and narrow her middle before adding height and volume with her wide-leg trousers.
The front pleat of her trousers helps to draw the eye down the body, adding inches and lengthening her look, creating a tailored, but softly glam and relaxed finish that fits perfectly with the duties she had to fulfil. Accenting her outfit with a gold bangle on each wrist and a pair of boots, we have some great lookalikes and exact matches below.
Get the look
Exact match
This scarf-neck top gives the wearer plenty of versatility to switch up how to style it. Wrap it around, so the scarf drapes down the back, tie loosely at the neck, draping one part down the front, or even bow it for a dramatic event. This pretty blouse can even up the ante on jeans and a stylish top ensemble, or pair with any number of skirts.
Exact match
Wide-leg trousers have become a staple silhouette for stylish women. Universally flattering, the floaty but tailored design feels both polished and relaxed, and the gorgeous red hue feels seasonally appropriate for festive occasions. Pair with a high heel to lengthen legs and streamline silhouettes. You can even add a blazer to add a more fitted finish.
Wearing a singular gold bangle on each arm, Cat kept her jewellery styling to a minimum, but sometimes a simple cuff is all you need to add just enough sparkle. The subtle nod to metallics worked beautifully with the ruby red hue and added a glam, but not OTT, feel to the daytime look. Remember, you can also stack your bangles to add glam.
While we can't see the shoes Cat is wearing, they do look suspiciously like her much-loved Paris Texas boots, a silhouette we have seen her wear time and time again. While a pair of the best knee-high boots isn't what we would automatically style with wide-leg trousers, there is no reason why these boots wouldn't work with wider leg shapes.
For a shorter version, but with the same mock croc feel, these Reiss boots should work beautifully with any manner of trouser shapes. From slipping under wide-legs, to looking cute with your favourite skinny jeans, the small but slender heel adds a feminine flair, while the pointy toe helps to elongate your legs.
Cat Deeley has really been delivering on the style front of late. A lover of directional outfits, but somehow managing to make them look timeless too, her love of high-quality brands means that when we find an exact match, we know the pieces make for good investments.
Perfect for party season and beyond, Cat shows that wearing a strong colour head to toe need not be daunting, and her colour-drenched look is an elegant option for going from work to festive gatherings this season, with little to no outfit tweaks.
Pairing her look with modern finishes, such as a mock croc belt and shoes, Cat takes a classic silk shirt and tailored trouser combo to new heights, and you can too.
