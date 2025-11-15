Cat Deeley’s suede skirt epitomises this season's love of luxe basics, and we've got the exact match

We can always trust Cat Deeley to bring us the most sophisticated outfit inspiration, and this season the star is excelling in the style stakes. Nailing multiple trends a week, Cat's wardrobe is joyous for fashion fans and her latest offering ticks off another directional look.

Appearing on This Morning on the 11th of November, Cat was seen wearing the Edwina suede midi skirt from RIXO with Zara’s basic plain knit jumper. Creating a warm, neutral look that delivered autumnal luxury, she once again opted to wear her stiletto croc-effect leather knee boots from Paris Texas, a boot we have seen her in before, but they're so beautiful, we can't blame her for getting extra mileage out of them.

Suede is a big deal this season, with everything from trousers to jackets being crafted in the luxe fabric, and in a mocha hue, the trend really comes together. Utilising coordinating brown boots and a neutral knit layered the subtle colour palette together for an elevated, yet wearable outfit.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Cat Deeley’s Outfit

EXACT MATCH RIXO Edwina Suede Midi Skirt in Tan £495 at RIXO RIXO's suede midi skirt is a classic, timeless piece, with a flattering high waist, gentle A-line silhouette and subtle, gold-toned snaffle details, making it super easy to style with other neutral pieces. EXACT MATCH Zara Basic Plain Knit Jumper in Mink Marl £25.99 at Zara An easy-to-style staple, this Zara knit has a flattering, figure-hugging shape that makes pairing it with wide-leg trousers and floaty skirts a breeze. The fitted cut will help to balance out fuller shapes, while the taupe shade is ideal for autumn. EXACT MATCH Paris Texas Stiletto Croc-Effect Leather Knee Boots £715 at Net-A-Porter It's no surprise that Cat loves these Paris Texas knee highs, with their glossy croc-effect leather creating a luxe look. The pointed toes and mock croc fabric make for a sleek shape and style, with the colour being perfect for autumn. Phase Eight Elodie Suede Midi Skirt £99 at Phase Eight This chic, autumnal midi skirt is made from real suede and has just dropped on the Phase Eight website, so get one before it sells out. Its rich brown shade is so versatile, and it's on the money for the season. M&S Pure Merino Wool Roll Neck Jumper £28.80 (was £36) at M&S While we love Cat's Zara knit, this M&S take on the style is made all the more luxe by its Merino Wool make-up. A regular fit creates a relaxed and flattering shape, while the cosy turtleneck helps to recreate Cat's style. River Island Brown Croc Print Knee High Heeled Boots £66 at River Island These boots might be made from faux leather while Cat's are made from the real thing, but they have the same glossy finish, croc texture and rich, brown tone. With a low, walkable heel that makes them ideal for any occasion, we can see them getting tons of wear.

Not only is Cat’s skirt from one of our favourite British clothing brands, RIXO, but it also plays into one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. Its mocha suede is rich, with the neutral tone versatile neutral for styling with a variety of other hues.

Cat created a tonal, quiet luxury-inspired style by pairing her skirt with matching neutral shades. Her chocolate brown knee-highs are a staple in her autumn capsule wardrobe, and it's not the first time she's worn them this season. Their chic croc-effect leather and versatile colour allow them to be paired with everything from jeans and tailoring to skirts and jumper dresses.

While the bulk of her outfit might be high-end, Cat’s £25 knit from Zara doesn’t feel out of place in the look at all. With a sleek turtleneck and fitted silhouette, it’s a staple that will see tons of wear throughout the season, and its ‘mink marl’ shade, lends itself to being worn with a variety of other tones.

