Forget plain power suits! Carol Vorderman's cobalt blue tailoring is a breath of fresh air

Carol stepped out a bold head-to-toe blue look - and it's proof that tailoring doesn't have to be neutral

Carol Vorderman attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 18, 2025 in Ascot, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Carol Vorderman's bold blue tailored suit and striking coat combination is the inspiration you need to take note of if you're tired of trouser suits without a bit of oomph.

The iconic broadcaster stepped out for a day at the races at Ascot on Saturday, looking chic and sophisticated as she rode the wave of one of our favourite winter colour trends.

Copy Carol's Look

Keeping up the colour scheme, she kept cosy in The Fold's Hampstead Wool Mohair Blend Coat as she strolled around the grounds of the legendary racing site in style.

Taking to Instagram, Carole shared a snapshot of her standout look, pointing out her 'big heels' - a pair of nude leather boots from Guess.

Carol made sure to keep her accessories lowkey and refined and let the suit do the talking, teaming her beige-toned boots with a peachy-hued vest layered beneath her blazer.

Carol Vorderman attends QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse on October 18, 2025 in Ascot, England.

Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, never shies away from a bold pop of colour herself, so, naturally, is very much in favour of Carol's striking blue combination.

She says, "Tailoring is a huge trend this season, but why stick to black or white when you can incorporate a bold pop of colour to your wardrobe like Carol?"

Caroline adds, "Cobalt blue feels like a breath of fresh air in the autumn months, and Carol cleverly paired her tailoring with a nude top and heels to allow the suit to do all the talking. The Fold is one of the best womens workwear brands around, and this chic look just shows why Vanessa Williams and Zara Tindall are fans."

