Forget plain power suits! Carol Vorderman's cobalt blue tailoring is a breath of fresh air
Carol stepped out a bold head-to-toe blue look - and it's proof that tailoring doesn't have to be neutral
Carol Vorderman's bold blue tailored suit and striking coat combination is the inspiration you need to take note of if you're tired of trouser suits without a bit of oomph.
The iconic broadcaster stepped out for a day at the races at Ascot on Saturday, looking chic and sophisticated as she rode the wave of one of our favourite winter colour trends.
In a blend of cobalt and powder blue, Carol championed The Fold in a double-breasted wool blazer by the brand, along with a pair of matching flared leg trousers.
Copy Carol's Look
Exact match
Carol wore the 365 Pure Wool Abbeville Jacket by The Fold for her day at Ascot and proved that striking blue is the way to go when it comes to tailoring.
Exact match
Keeping the look cohesive, Carol matched her eye-catching jacket with The Fold's matching flared trousers.
Cosy, classy and unmissable, The Fold's Hampstead Wool Mohair Blend Coat is a gorgeous piece that will remain in your winter wardrobe for decades.
Keeping up the colour scheme, she kept cosy in The Fold's Hampstead Wool Mohair Blend Coat as she strolled around the grounds of the legendary racing site in style.
Taking to Instagram, Carole shared a snapshot of her standout look, pointing out her 'big heels' - a pair of nude leather boots from Guess.
Carol made sure to keep her accessories lowkey and refined and let the suit do the talking, teaming her beige-toned boots with a peachy-hued vest layered beneath her blazer.
Caroline Parr, Fashion Ecommerce Editor at woman&home, never shies away from a bold pop of colour herself, so, naturally, is very much in favour of Carol's striking blue combination.
She says, "Tailoring is a huge trend this season, but why stick to black or white when you can incorporate a bold pop of colour to your wardrobe like Carol?"
Caroline adds, "Cobalt blue feels like a breath of fresh air in the autumn months, and Carol cleverly paired her tailoring with a nude top and heels to allow the suit to do all the talking. The Fold is one of the best womens workwear brands around, and this chic look just shows why Vanessa Williams and Zara Tindall are fans."
