Billie Piper's printed raincoat is both practical and chic - and as we head into autumn, it's a brilliant transitional buy
The star covered up in a checked design while at a festival and it meant she was ready for any weather without losing out on style points.
The Great British summer can never be truly relied upon – often in just one day we can have scorching temperatures and blue skies followed by a heavy downpour so it can be hard to choose an outfit, especially as we head towards the end of the season. Because the forecast is a bit all over the place, it's worth having a lightweight and shower-proof jacket ready and waiting to keep you covered if the heavens open just as you head out the door.
When it comes to the best waterproof jackets, there are plenty to choose from, but if you're unsure about where to start, I urge you to take note of Billie Piper’s latest weather-ready look and opt for a checked cover-up. The star was spotted at Wilderness Festival, wearing a simple t-shirt and jeans outfit, but added a practical-meets-high-fashion spin to her classic combination with a printed car coat by much-loved British heritage brand, Barbour. The longer length and straight cut jacket looked fabulous on the star, and the patterned design made a style statement while still being very wearable for everyday.
A printed shower-proof coat will keep you covered now and right through autumn, and although Billie’s exact coat isn’t currently available, I've rounded up some similar lightweight jacket styles below.
Shop the Look
If you are on the hunt for the best trench coats in the run up to autumn, this one should be on your list. The checks give the classic cover-up a fresh twist.
Checks will bring a countryside-y, vintage vibe to whatever you are wearing. Add this coat to anything from butter yellow to neutral hues and it'll work.
When it comes to prints, a heritage style check is timeless and will always look and feel chic, so if you invest in this type of patterned piece now, I guarantee you will get years of wear out of it. You can pull your coat out of the closet on repeat without any chance of it feeling dated, and although checked items can look a little busy, they work surprisingly well over most prints and colours, delivering a polished finish.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
