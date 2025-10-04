Anita Rani reminds us that a Burberry trench coat is the chic outerwear that never fails to impress

Anita Rani was one of many British celebrities spotted at Burberry's London Fashion Week show. Sporting a trench coat by the brand, Anita looked timelessly elegant in her chic autumn outfit idea, which consisted of a classic beige trench coat, slipped over a tan midi dress, paired with a coordinating shoulder bag.

One of the most wearable autumn/winter fashion trends of 2025, neutral hues are once again expected to be front and centre of our autumn wardrobes and there is no better way to wear the trend than through a Burberry trench coat. Known to be one of the most stylish and best trench coats on the market, Anita Rani wore Burberry’s long Waterloo heritage trench coat, which she layered over the (very nearly sold-out) cutout gathered silk midi dress by Victoria Beckham.

We only caught a glimpse of the dress and its stunning copper-toned brown colour, as the trench largely covered the design. But the two tones worked brilliantly together. Anita accessorised with a coordinating Burberry small rocking horse bag and added a bold twist with contrasting green boots.

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images)

Get Anita's Look

Mocha brown is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends for 2025, and while it first gained momentum over the summer, it's the ideal hue for autumn weather.

With the trench coat being the main focus of her look, she blended practicality with style perfectly. Taking notes from her ensemble, layering any rich brown dress, jumpsuit, skirt or suit trousers underneath a beige trench coat is a sure-fire way to elevate your wardrobe this season. And while you can go for one statement accessory, like a bold pair of shoes, you'll generally want to keep the rest of your look tonal to ensure a cohesive finish.