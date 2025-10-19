Amanda Seyfried proves trench coats can be dressy by wearing her heritage cover-up on the red carpet

Every wardrobe should include a trench coat. Cover-ups don’t get more timeless than the beige button-down, and if you invest in one now, it will look chic and work very hard all year round.

Despite the fact that the best trench coats have an effortlessly smart and polished feel, many people keep theirs strictly for daytime wear, and will often switch out their belted piece for something a little dressier for after hours. There is no reason to do this, though, as your heritage style staple can absolutely work over a party dress or layered up with a sheer blouse and velvet trouser combination – and if you don’t believe me, take a look at Amanda Seyfried’s latest red carpet look. The actress wowed while at the Golden Globes cocktail party in London, wearing a chic knitted Burberry dress and heavy black boots, and added a Burberry trench coat over the top, which pulled her high-meets-low ensemble together beautifully.

When it comes to how to style a trench coat, the star’s outfit is excellent inspiration, and shows us all that the forever-fashionable coat can be worn from AM to PM with ease. I have rounded up some similar styles below to recreate her look for the coming weeks and beyond.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amanda's look

Shop more trench coats

If you don't already own a trench coat, now is a really good time to invest in one as the classic mac will see you through autumn in the most stylish way. Your trench can be worn over absolutely any colour and print without worrying about a clash, and the way you style your cover-up can switch up the whole vibe of your look, too.

Wearing yours loose and oversized will bring a very relaxed feel to your ensemble, while buttoning up and tying at the middle can give it a much smarter and put-together finish. Little things like how to tie your trench coat at the waist can give it an updated look, too, and try popping up the collar and rolling the cuffs a little for a fresh spin.