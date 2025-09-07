Alexa Chung just revisited one of her favourite coat styles - and the traditional cover-up looks better than ever

Anyone who has loved and swooned over Alexa Chung’s wardrobe for as long as I have will know that the fashionista loves a good duffle coat. The model has worn many iterations of the traditional toggle-fronted cover-up over the years, and she always manages to make them look seriously cool.

Alexa has just declared that the Paddington Bear-style duffle is still up there with her best winter coats for this coming winter, too. The 41-year-old was spotted out in London last week wearing a beautiful navy number by French heritage brand Longchamp, which she wore with a simple white vest and straight-leg jean ensemble. She finished it perfectly with the Valentino Garavani Valet Du Roislingbacks and a navy Longchamp Épure XS Leather Tote bag. The whole outfit was chic but also very wearable, and it’s a look that I will most definitely be recreating over the coming months.

Alexa’s exact coat is still available to buy, and although it’s a little pricey, the timeless design and cosy wool fabric will genuinely last you a lifetime. As I mentioned, Alexa has been championing this style of coat for as long as I can remember, so it’s a safe bet when it comes to investing in a new coat. Don’t panic if your budget won't stretch that far, though, as I’ve rounded up some similar affordable buys to recreate her look, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

The traditional style and fuss-free design of a duffle coat really will keep you covered over the years to come, as it will sit well over everything from a jumper dress to corduroy trousers and an oversized white shirt.

The wool fabric is extra warm but can be quite bulky, so to ensure you look your best in your winter coat, make sure you find the right size for you. Anything too big will look a little cumbersome and could overwhelm your silhouette.